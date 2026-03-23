Player Spotlight: Welcome to the Wasatch

Published on March 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Utah Royals FC returned to action in the Wasatch Front for the first time this season debuting its new "Swarm" alternate kit in front of 9,778 fans at America First Field. In search of its first win over San Diego Wave, URFC came up short in a narrow 2-1 defeat, a match highlighted by firsts.

History Made

Arriving in the Beehive State midway through the 2025 NWSL campaign, attacker Lara Prašnikar has been hunting for her first goal with the Utah Royals. In the right place at the right time, Prašnikar volleyed a Cloé Lacasse cross into the bottom right corner to then equalize the match at one goal apiece in the 67th minute, opening her URFC account.

Prašnikar's goal marks the first scored by a Slovenian in the NWSL, only fitting for it to come by the reigning four time Slovenian Women's Footballer of the Year. Prašnikar has collected consecutive titles dating back to 2022.

Welcome Home

Welcoming new editions to the Beehive State, Royals fans caught their first glimpses of five URFC players making their first appearances in Sandy.

Last week's history maker becoming the first Royal to score against Kansas City, Tatumn Milazzo was the lone debutante appearing in the Royals XI who logged 81 minutes in the defeat. Coming on as a halftime sub, Dayana Pierre-Louis became the second active Haitian born player to compete in the NWSL joining Nérilia Mondésir

Kameron Simmonds and Utah native Courtney Brown subbed on 14 minutes into the second half for their first minutes in front of the Royals crowd, whilst newly announced loanee Alex Spaanstra subbed into the match for historic goalscorer Prašnikar in the 71'.

Whats Next

Utah Royals hit the road for a two-match road trip highlighted by the Club's first ever midweek game facing Washington Spirit on Wednesday Mar. 25 kicking off at 5:00 p.m. MT followed by its first ever matchup against NWSL Boston Legacy on Saturday Mar. 28 scheduled for 10:00am MT.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2026

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