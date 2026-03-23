Denver Summit FC Places Midfielder Jasmine Aikey on Season-Ending Injury List

Published on March 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that midfielder Jasmine Aikey has sustained an ACL tear in her right knee and will be placed on the season-ending injury (SEI) list.

"We are all thinking of Jasmine and will be with her every step of the way throughout this recovery," said Head Coach Nick Cushing. "She means so much to this team both on and off the field. We know her determination and work ethic will carry her through, and we look forward to seeing her come back even stronger."

Aikey, 20, signed her first professional contract with Denver in January following a prolific collegiate career at Stanford, during which she earned the MAC Hermann Trophy and was named the TopDrawerSoccer Player of the Year in 2025. Throughout her time with the Cardinal, Aikey helped her team to an ACC regular season Championship and ACC Tournament Championship (2025), a Pac-12 Championship (2022), and three College Cup appearances (2023-25).







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