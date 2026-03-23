Denver Summit FC Announces Big Gigantic Live as Halftime Show Headliner
Published on March 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that Denver-based electro-funk duo Big Gigantic Live will perform at halftime during The Kickoff, Summit FC's inaugural home match on Saturday, March 28.
Big Gigantic Live have been redefining live electronic music for over a decade, fusing saxophone solos, masterful beats and high-energy performances into a sound that's uniquely their own. The duo-composed of Dominic Lalli and Jeremy Salken-blend jazz, hip-hop, funk and bass music into an immersive experience that translates both in the studio and on stage.
The halftime show adds to The Kickoff's energy as fans come together to celebrate Denver's newest sports franchise and share hometown pride. The band's deep roots in the Denver music scene and commitment to creating uplifting, community-driven experiences align seamlessly with the spirit of Summit FC and its mission to unite fans through sport and culture.
"We're honored to be part of this historic moment for Denver Summit FC. Playing at The Kickoff, in front of our hometown crowd, is something special- we're ready to bring the energy," Big Gigantic Live relayed.
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