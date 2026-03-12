Portland Thorns Announce Final Roster Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today its final roster ahead of the 2026 NWSL season opener this Friday, March 13 at Washington Spirit, which is set to kick off at 7 p.m. PT on Prime Video.

The Thorns will begin the upcoming campaign with 26 of its 31 contracted players on the active roster, including USWNT star forward and 2022 NWSL MVP Sophia Wilson. Along with her, others returning for 2026 include goalkeepers Mackenzie Arnold and Morgan Messner; defenders Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller, Isabella Obaze, Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes and M.A. Vignola; midfielders Deyna Castellanos, Jessie Fleming and Olivia Moultrie; forwards Mimi Alidou, Valerin Loboa, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin and Reilyn Turner.

Defender Daiane is out on loan with C.F. Monterrey through July 16, 2026, and four other Thorns players are on the season-ending injury (SEI) list: goalkeeper Bella Bixby and forwards Julie Dufour, Caiya Hanks and Morgan Weaver.

Portland have also acquired goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood from Chicago Stars FC on loan through the 2026 season and signed midfielders Jennie Immethun and Renee Lyles to short-term contracts through May 31, 2026. They join goalkeeper Erin McKinney, defender Carolyn Calzada, midfielders Cassandra Bogere and Shae Harvey, and forward Maddie Padelski as this year's newcomers.

Wood arrives in Portland with prior in-game experience with the Stars, making five total appearances in 2024 for Chicago across all NWSL competitions and recording one regulation time clean sheet against Gotham FC in the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup. She also had a stint abroad with French side Stade de Reims, starting in net for two games in the 2023/24 Coupe de France Fémenine.

Immethun and Lyles ink their first professional contracts after joining the Thorns as non-roster invitees (NRI) and impressing the Thorns technical staff with strong performances in preseason contests at the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) and against Monterrey. They both were starters against Monterrey, with Lyles scoring a first-half hat trick to bring her preseason goal tally up to four (she scored Portland's lone goal against in the 1-1 CVI draw vs Angel City).

Prior to the Thorns, Immethun was a standout for UCLA in 2025, where she shifted from the midfield to a defensive role and helped the Bruins reach the Second Round of the NCAA 2025 Women's Soccer Tournament. She spent the 2023-24 seasons with TCU and began her collegiate career in 2022 with Loyola Marymount. Over the course of her collegiate career, Immethun featured in 71 matches and was named to the United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-America (2025), All-Big Ten First Team (2025) and All-Big Ten Second Team (2024).

As for Lyles, she was a key piece in Clemson's offense between 2021-25 and played a big role in Clemson reaching the 2023 NCAA Women's College Cup semifinal. In total, she tallied 21 goals and 18 assists across 81 appearances, earning selections to the All-ACC Academic Team between 2021-23 and making the 2021 ACC All-Freshman Team.

The Thorns open the 2026 NWSL season on the road at Washington Spirit on Friday, March 13. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT on Prime Video.

Fans interested in purchasing Thorns tickets for the 2026 NWSL season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503.509.5555, email ticketsales@thorns.com  or visit  thorns.com/tickets  for more information.

The Thorns 2026 contracted roster currently features the following players:

Goalkeepers (5):  Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby (SEI), Morgan Messner, Erin McKinney, Mackenzie Wood

Defenders (9):  Carolyn Calzada, Daiane (LOAN), Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL), Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola

Midfielders (7):  Cassandra Bogere (INTL), Deyna Castellanos, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Shae Harvey, Jennie Immethun, Renee Lyles, Olivia Moultrie

Forwards (10):  Mimi Alidou (INTL), Julie Dufour (SEI, INTL), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Valerin Loboa (INTL), Maddie Padelski, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver (SEI), Sophia Wilson

INTL - Player holds an international roster slot; LOAN - Player out on loan;

SEI - Season-Ending Injury (SEI) ;  ML - Maternity Leave

Note: Players on SEI or ML do not hold a spot on the active roster and do not count towards the NWSL's 26-player roster limit.

Note: The Thorns currently possess eight international roster slots (INTL).







