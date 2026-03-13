Seattle Reign FC Announces 2026 Roster

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced its final roster ahead of the 2026 NWSL season, with the club set to kick off its campaign this Sunday, March 15 against the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT / Victory+). The club enters the season with 25 players under contract, including 21 returning players from the 2025 season and four key additions.

Seattle's roster features a strong core of returning players alongside several new additions that blend established league veterans with rising talent. Forward Brittany Ratcliffe and midfielder Sofia Cedeño joined the club as free agents, while goalkeeper Evan O'Steen, 17, signed as the youngest goalkeeper in Reign FC history. Earlier today, the club also signed forward Ruby Hladek to a short-term contract through June 2026 after impressing during preseason as a non-roster invitee.

Club original Jess Fishlock, the longest-tenured player in Reign FC history, returns for her 14th season in Seattle and serves as co-captain alongside veteran defender Sofia Huerta, who enters her seventh year with the club and 12th in the NWSL. All three of Reign FC's 2025 NWSL Award finalists - defender Jordyn Bugg, forward Maddie Dahlien and goalkeeper Claudia Dickey - also return for the 2026 season after recently receiving call-ups to the United States Women's National Team roster for the SheBelieves Cup.

Although the NWSL allows clubs to carry up to 26 players under contract, Reign FC currently has 25 players signed. The club therefore has three open roster designations, with forward Lynn Biyendolo on maternity leave, goalkeeper Cassie Miller on the season-ending injury list and one additional roster spot available.

The club also made a notable move at the end of preseason, trading forward Jordyn Huitema to Chicago Stars FC in exchange for $500,000 in league funds.

Seattle Reign FC opens the 2026 NWSL regular season on Sunday, March 15 against the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT / Victory+).

Seattle Reign FC 2026 Roster:

Goalkeepers (4): Claudia Dickey, Cassie Miller (SEI), Evan O'Steen (U18), Neeku Purcell

Defenders (7): Ryanne Brown, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry, Shae Holmes, Sofia Huerta, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon

Midfielders (6): Sofia Cedeño, Jess Fishlock, Angharad James-Turner, Ainsley McCammon, Sally Menti, Sam Meza

Forwards (8): Emeri Adames, Lynn Biyendolo (ML), Maddie Dahlien, Mia Fishel, Ruby Hladek, Maddie Mercado, Nerilia Mondesir, Brittany Ratcliffe

U18: Under-18 Player

ML: Maternity Leave

SEI: Season-Ending Injury







