Seattle Reign FC Signs Canadian Forward Holly Ward

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced the signing of Canadian international forward Holly Ward from Vancouver Rise FC through the 2027 NWSL season for an agreed-upon transfer fee. Ward joins the team immediately and is available for selection ahead of the 2026 season opener against the Orlando Pride on Sunday, March 15 at Inter&Co Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT / Victory+).

"Holly Ward is an exciting young forward with tremendous upside and a mentality that fits exactly what we're building at Seattle Reign FC," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She's already shown her ability to impact games with her pace, work rate and creativity in the attacking third, and her rise with the Canadian National Team speaks to the quality and potential she brings to our club. We're thrilled to welcome Holly to Reign FC and look forward to supporting her continued development while she helps strengthen our team and compete for championships."

Ward arrives in Seattle after spending the 2025 season with Vancouver Rise FC, helping the club capture the inaugural Northern Super League championship. The 22-year-old forward scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over AFC Toronto in the title match, securing the Diana B. Matheson Cup. Ward was one of the league's most productive attackers last year, recording eight goals and five assists to finish fifth in the league in goals and tied for fourth in assists. She also ranked fifth in the league in total shots (44) and shots on target (28). For Rise FC, Ward finished second on the team in both goals and assists, while leading the club in minutes played (2,471) and appearing in all 28 matches (27 starts).

"I'm incredibly excited to join Seattle Reign FC and take the next step in my career in the NWSL," said Ward. "This club has such a strong history and a reputation for competing at the highest level, so it's a special opportunity for me. I'm looking forward to meeting the fans and doing everything I can to help the team succeed."

Prior to beginning her professional career, Ward played collegiately at the University of Texas. During her time with the Longhorns, she developed into one of the program's most dangerous attacking players, finishing her four-year career with 17 goals and 15 assists across 93 appearances. Ward was an SEC All-Tournament selection in 2024 as a senior and was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team in 2023.

At the international level, Ward most recently represented the Canadian Women's National Team at the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, appearing in two of the team's three matches with one start. Overall, she has earned nine caps (five starts) with Canada, recording two goals and one assist. Prior to making her senior debut, she represented Canada at the youth level, including the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and a third-place finish at the 2022 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship, where she tallied four goals and one assist during the tournament.







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