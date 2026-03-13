Bay FC Hosts Expansion Denver Summit FC in 2026 Opener

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC opens the 2026 NWSL season at last, hosting expansion side Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park March 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT. Limited tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets, and the match will be broadcast on ION with Maura Sheridan, Marion Crowder in the booth and Lisa Carlin on the sideline.

Weeks of anticipation for the 2026 NWSL season finally come to a head as teams around the league have finalized their preparations, announced their rosters and made their final tweaks to tactics. Bay FC has given its fans plenty to be eager to see, as new Head Coach Emma Coates and a bevy of new additions to the roster including USWNT star Claire Hutton and English defender Anouk Denton.

Denver visits the Bay Area for its first ever match in its club's history just like Bay FC did two years ago at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles in Week 1 in 2024. Each side takes the pitch with a new manager at the helm and fresh expectations of a title with all NWSL teams level for likely the only time this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC midfielder Claire Hutton: Bay FC's acquisition of Hutton was arguably the highest-profile move of the NWSL offseason, bringing one of the league's brightest young stars to the Bay Area for a near league-record transfer fee. Hutton has assimilated quickly with her new club, being named to Emma Coates' player leadership team earlier this week and should serve as a major stabilizing presence in the midfield for years to come.

Denver Summit FC defender Kaleigh Kurtz: Kurtz joined Denver from North Carolina in the offseason and seems set to be the club's defensive anchor in its expansion year. She's been an ironwoman for four consecutive seasons in the NWSL, breaking the league consecutive starts record last September with her 107th straight regular season nod. She'll have her hands full on Saturday as Bay FC trots out a bevy of new attacking weapons including forwards Alex Pfeiffer and Keira Barry.

WELCOME TO THE NWSL

Entering the league as one of two expansion sides this season alongside Boston Legacy FC, Denver plays its first-ever NWSL match Saturday. Much like Bay FC's inaugural match in Los Angeles just under two years ago, Saturday's contest will bring a lot of importance for the Rocky Mountain side as it represents a new era for sports in Denver. Anticipation has been high for their entry to the league, and as Bay FC experienced, its first match should be a spirited one.

WELCOME TO THE NWSL - BUT FOR COACHES

Each club's manager takes the pitch Saturday for their first-ever NWSL match. Bay FC Head Coach Emma Coates joined the club in December after serving the England U-23 Women's National Team and a career serving top-flight football in the UK. On the other side, Denver Summit FC Head Coach Nick Cushing returns to the United States and enters the NWSL for the first time for his new job. Cushing formerly led New York City FC in Major League Soccer and spent seven years as manager for Manchester City Women.

NEW FACES FOR BAY FC

Bay FC takes the pitch from home with eight new players on its roster. From within the league, Pfeiffer and midfielder Hutton joined the club from the Kansas City Current after debuting together as rookies in 2024, while defender Heather Gilchrist joined the club from Florida State. From abroad, Barry came stateside from Manchester United, Denton from West Ham United, defender Aldana Cometti from French side FC Fleury, forward Cristiana Girelli on loan from Juventus, and former Virginia Cavalier and Cincinnati Bearcat goalkeeper Camryn Miller. They're joined by 20 returners for Bay FC, including four with Bay Area ties.

BAY FC, KANSAS CITY ANNOUNCE TRADE

Bay FC and the Kansas City Current announced a trade on Wednesday, sending forward Penelope Hocking to Kansas City in exchange for $350,000 in intra-league transfer funds. Hocking joined Bay FC via trade from the Chicago Red Stars in 2024, tallying one assist as the club pushed to qualify for the postseason. She was the club's leading scorer in 2025, netting six goals in league play. She closes her Bay FC career with 27 appearances across 1,200+ minutes.

BAY FC x LARUSSELL - 'I'M FROM THE BAY'

Thursday, Bay FC and Vallejo native LaRussell today dropped Bay FC's music video for "I'm From the Bay," officially naming it the club's first-ever anthem ahead of the 2026 Home Opener. Shot at PayPal Park the full-length video is a celebration of Bay Area pride, culture, and sports. LaRussell and Bay FC will partner on activations and collaborations throughout the 2026 season, and Bay FC fans can expect to hear the song and see the new video played at all Bay FC home matches this season just prior to kickoff.

OPPONENT REPORT

Denver enters its expansion year with promise, coming in with impressive fan support and a strong roster littered with NWSL veterans and talented international acquisitions. On paper, the club boasts a strong backline and reliable goalkeeping unit, with Kurtz joined by Abby Smith from Houston Dash between the sticks, Ayo Oke from Liga MX Femenil side Pachuca, Carson Pickett from Orlando Pride and Janine Sonis from Racing Louisville FC. Its statement signing was forward and Colorado native Lindsey Heaps, who will join the club from Lyon in France come summertime following the completion of the European season.

BAY FC'S HOME OPENER, PRESENTED BY SUTTER HEALTH

Saturday's match brings a number of exciting giveaways and activities for fans as the club celebrates its Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health:

Giveaway: Free Bay FC schedule magnet to the first 10,000 fans

In-Stadium Host Duda Pavão: Fans will be welcomed to PayPal Park by Bay FC's new official in-stadium host, Duda Pavão, an experienced host and trusted voice in women's football.

Bay FC Partner Activations: Bay FC's corporate partners will be providing fans with the ultimate entertainment, including soccer darts with Sutter Health and a "Spin to Win" for Trader Joe's customer-favorite products

Oakland School for the Arts vocalist and recording artist, Zaza Benjamin will perform the Star-Spangled Banner ahead of kickoff

Christian and Scoobytakes will take center pitch at halftime, delivering a breathtaking display of athleticism, artistry, and tricks.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2026

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