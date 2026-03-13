San Diego Wave FC Announces Activations, Programming Details Ahead of Home Opener

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the matchday activities and entertainment for its upcoming 2026 Home Opener on Saturday, March 14 against the Houston Dash at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set at 5:45 p.m. PT as the Wave celebrates its fifth anniversary season with fan experiences, giveaways and partner activations throughout the night.

Lock in your seats now

As the Club celebrates the start to the fifth season, fans in attendance will have the opportunity to receive a limited-edition Fifth Season Rally Towel at Saturday's match.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the pre-match celebrations at the Club's Fan Fest, presented by La Croix, taking place on the East Lawn outside of the stadium from 2:15 - 5:15 p.m. PT..Face painting, food trucks and interactive games like the panna court, inflatable Wave FC soccer shot, and corn hole games will all be available for fans to get ready for the match, while also enjoy the beer garden for those 21+.

With gates opening at 3:45 p.m., fans are encouraged to arrive early and explore new fan experiences throughout the concourse. On the North Turf Pad, fans can enjoy the all-new Kids Zone, presented by Invisalign. Within the Kids Zone, families can enjoy face painting, poster making and more. Then head over to the South Turf Pad to explore the 5th Anniversary station. At the all-new space, fans have an opportunity to take a picture in front of Wave FC lockers filled with memorabilia throughout the Club's five years, and then enjoy the 5th Season logo, where fans can write messages to the Club, team and fans to enjoy.

Leading into the Home Opener kickoff, fans will get hyped in the new Wavemaker experience with Nicole Leano, a social media personality and member of San Diego State University's dance team. The National Anthem will be sung by singer-songwriter and actress, Caroline Lobbin. Halftime will then feature a special performance from SDSU's Dance Team who is coming off a historic 5th-place finish in D1A Jazz and 4th-place in D1A Hip Hop at the 2026 UDA College National Championship.

Fans who purchase any jersey at Saturday's match will be able to commemorate the night with a free Fifth Anniversary Patch in honor of the 2026 Jersey Collection being the Merch of the Match.

Match Timeline - Saturday, March 14

1:45 PM - Parking Lots Open

2:00 PM - Team Store Opens

2:15 PM - Fan Fest, presented by LaCroix Starts

3:45 PM - Gates Open

5:45 PM - Kickoff

Tickets for Saturday's match versus Houston Dash are still available for purchase starting at $12 and can be purchased here via Ticketmaster.







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