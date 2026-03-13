Orlando Pride Forward Barbra Banda Removed from Season-Ending Injury List

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride announced today that forward Barbra Banda has been removed from the Season Ending Injury list. Banda will be made available for selection in the Pride's upcoming Home Opener, presented by Orlando Health, against Seattle Reign FC. That match is set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 14 at Inter&Co Stadium.

Banda was placed on the Season Ending Injury list in August of last season. Fresh off her 2024 NWSL Championship MVP performance, Banda continued to establish herself as one of the league's premier strikers in 2025. Despite missing the second half of the season due to injury, she scored eight goals in just 16 matches, which led the Orlando Pride and ranked among the NWSL's top 10 scorers. On May 24, she became the first Pride player to record a hat trick, netting three first-half goals against the Utah Royals. That performance also marked the first hat trick by an African international in NWSL history. Banda was also named to the FIFPRO Women's World 11 for a second consecutive season.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.