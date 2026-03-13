Houston Dash Open 2026 Season on Saturday in San Diego
Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash open the 2026 NWSL season on Saturday with a road matchup against San Diego Wave FC, marking the second campaign under President of Women's Soccer Angela Hucles Mangano and head coach Fabrice Gautrat. Fans are invited to visit Side Peace on Saturday for a watch party with Dash midfielder Sophie Schmidt.
WHO:
Houston Dash at San Diego Wave FC
WHEN:
Saturday, March 14 - 7:45 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
ION: Michael Wottreng and Merritt Mathias
Global Feed: Aly Trost and Ricky Lopez-Espin
Saturday's match begins the 13th NWSL season in team history and the team looks to build on the momentum from the second half of 2025. The Dash earned 19 points during the final stretch of the campaign, nearly doubling their first-half total, and finished Gautrat's first season with a 5-4-4 (WLD) record over the final 13 matches. This stretch includes victories over three eventual playoff teams. Houston ultimately finished 8-12-6, six points shy of a postseason berth.
Houston enters the season with eight new additions to the roster, blending experienced NWSL talent with promising young players. Veteran forward Makenzy Robbe adds depth to the offensive side of the ball, while Hillary Beall and Caroline DeLisle add depth in goal. The Dash also welcomed five first-year professionals, including 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy winner Kate Faasse, University of Georgia standout Cate Hardin, Houston native Leah Klenke, Duke forward Kat Rader and North Carolina midfielder Linda Ullmark.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2026
- Bay FC Hosts Expansion Denver Summit FC in 2026 Opener - Bay FC
- Orlando Pride Forward Barbra Banda Removed from Season-Ending Injury List - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Open 2026 Season on Saturday in San Diego - Houston Dash
- Kansas City Current Kicks off 2026 Season at CPKC Stadium against Utah Royals - Kansas City Current
- Seattle Reign FC Announces 2026 First Team Staff - Seattle Reign FC
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Canadian Forward Holly Ward - Seattle Reign FC
- Reigning Champion Gotham FC Opens 2026 Season at Boston - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Activations, Programming Details Ahead of Home Opener - San Diego Wave FC
- What to Watch for in Racing's Season Opener - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Ready to Hit the Ground Running in Home Opener against Seattle Reign - Orlando Pride
- Utah Royals FC Open 2026 NWSL Season on the Road against Kansas City Current - Utah Royals FC
- NC Courage Host Racing Louisville to Open 2026 Season - North Carolina Courage
- Orlando Pride and Heart of Florida United Way Announce "Assists for Good" Campaign - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC, Victory+ Announce New Regional Broadcast Partnership to Expand Fan Access - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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