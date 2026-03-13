Houston Dash Open 2026 Season on Saturday in San Diego

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash open the 2026 NWSL season on Saturday with a road matchup against San Diego Wave FC, marking the second campaign under President of Women's Soccer Angela Hucles Mangano and head coach Fabrice Gautrat. Fans are invited to visit Side Peace on Saturday for a watch party with Dash midfielder Sophie Schmidt.

WHO:

Houston Dash at San Diego Wave FC

WHEN:

Saturday, March 14 - 7:45 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

ION: Michael Wottreng and Merritt Mathias

Global Feed: Aly Trost and Ricky Lopez-Espin

Saturday's match begins the 13th NWSL season in team history and the team looks to build on the momentum from the second half of 2025. The Dash earned 19 points during the final stretch of the campaign, nearly doubling their first-half total, and finished Gautrat's first season with a 5-4-4 (WLD) record over the final 13 matches. This stretch includes victories over three eventual playoff teams. Houston ultimately finished 8-12-6, six points shy of a postseason berth.

Houston enters the season with eight new additions to the roster, blending experienced NWSL talent with promising young players. Veteran forward Makenzy Robbe adds depth to the offensive side of the ball, while Hillary Beall and Caroline DeLisle add depth in goal. The Dash also welcomed five first-year professionals, including 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy winner Kate Faasse, University of Georgia standout Cate Hardin, Houston native Leah Klenke, Duke forward Kat Rader and North Carolina midfielder Linda Ullmark.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2026

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