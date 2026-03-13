Orlando Pride and Heart of Florida United Way Announce "Assists for Good" Campaign

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and Heart of Florida United Way today announced Assists for Good, a new community impact campaign that transforms every Orlando Pride assist-whether at home or on the road-into meaningful support for communities across Central Florida. For each assist recorded during the 2026 season, the Orlando Soccer Foundation will donate $500 to community initiatives identified by Heart of Florida United Way.

"Assists for Good reflects exactly who we are as an organization: using the power of sport to lift our community," said Kelly Hyne, SVP of Brand Alliances for Orlando Pride & Orlando City. "Partnering with Heart of Florida United Way allows every Pride assist to create real, tangible impact for families across Central Florida, and we're incredibly proud to turn moments on the pitch into meaningful change alongside our partner."

"At Heart of Florida United Way, we believe real change happens when a community works together toward a common goal," said Jeff Hayward, President and CEO at Heart of Florida United Way. "Assists for Good is such a powerful reflection of that; every assist on the field represents teamwork, trust and shared success. Through this partnership with Orlando Pride, we are able to turn those moments into a meaningful impact for families across Central Florida. When we combine the passion of soccer with the power of community, everyone wins."

In 2026, Assists for Good will focus on two essential programs that address some of the most pressing needs in Central Florida. The first is 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7/365 connecting those in need to compassionate and confidential mental health crisis support. Assistance is available free of charge through call, text, or chat. The second is the Heart of Florida United Way Thanksgiving Project, an annual effort that ensures families in need across the region can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together. The project serves thousands of households each year and plays a key role in strengthening food security during the holiday season. Donations generated through the campaign will help expand access to emergency assistance, food security programs, housing support and holiday meals for families who need them most.

Throughout the 2026 campaign, Assists for Good will be woven into the Orlando Pride matchday experience and digital platforms. Each assist will be recognized in real time with videoboard tracking and PA announcements that highlight the growing impact of the campaign.

Fans will also see regular updates across the Pride's social media channels, showcasing milestones, community stories and the cumulative effect of the initiative. The Pride community will have opportunities to participate directly through "fan assists," including the option to round up purchases at concessions and engage in additional activations designed to further support the campaign.

The first opportunity for the Pride and Heart of Florida United Way to activate on their Assists for Good partnership is on Sunday, March 15, when Orlando hosts Seattle Reign FC in the team's first match of the 2026 season. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and tickets for the match, as well as all 2026 Pride home games, are available at Orlando-Pride.com/Tickets.







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