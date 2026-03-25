What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Travel to Evanston to Take on the Chicago Stars

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars

When: Wed, March 25 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Martin Stadium, Evanston, Ill

TV: Victory+

As the Pride head to Illinois to take on the Stars, here are five things to watch for

A Monumental Shift

The last two matchups between Orlando and Chicago were lopsided affairs for the home team. In the opening match of the 2025 season, the Pride beat the Stars 6-0 at Inter&Co Stadium. The return match did not pay favors for the Pride as they were beat 5-2 in September in Chicago. The nine-goal swing from the Pride winning by six to the Stars winning by three is the largest in consecutive meetings between NWSL teams in all competitions.

Impact Upon Arrival

Forward Jacquie Ovalle continues to serve as a key creative presence for Orlando since joining the squad last season. Entering this match against Chicago, Ovalle has appeared in 10 regular-season matches and recorded 3 assists and one goal.

Spain's Fortress

Oihane Hernández has been one of the league's most effective defensive contributors to start the season. With six tackles won in 166 minutes, she is currently tied for the fourth-most tackles won in the NWSL.

High-Volume Attack

The Orlando Pride have begun the campaign with one of the most productive attacking stretches ever recorded through two matches. Their 45 total shot attempts and 19 shots on target are each tied for the third-highest totals at this stage of a season in NWSL history. Notably, Orlando has maintained attacking control even when trailing. Across 83 minutes spent behind, the Pride have outshot opponents 25-5, demonstrating a sustained ability to generate pressure regardless of where they sit in the match.

Banda Is A Star

Barbra Banda enters the match with a strong record against the Stars, having scored two goals in each of her last two meetings with Chicago-once during the 2024 postseason and again in March 2025. Should she record another multi-goal performance, Banda would become only the second player in NWSL history to achieve three consecutive multi-goal matches against a single opponent, joining Sam Kerr, who accomplished the feat for Chicago against Orlando in 2018-19.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

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