Tickets on Sale Now for the Queens Classic at Citi Field

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







NEW YORK - Tickets are now on sale for the historic showdown between reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC and archrival Washington Spirit in The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax.

The match featuring World Cup winners and Olympic gold medalists kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 15, in the first women's sporting event at the famous home of Major League Baseball's New York Mets and the first NWSL match in New York City. The one-night-only event will showcase the top global talent in women's soccer the same week as the men's FIFA World Cup Final at nearby MetLife Stadium amid a landmark summer of soccer.

Fans can purchase tickets via GothamFC.com and Mets.com/GothamFC.

Gotham FC and Washington have the longest-running series in the NWSL, and in recent years, it has become a rivalry. The clubs met in the 2024 NWSL semifinals and the 2025 NWSL Championship, elevating the tension in a rivalry dubbed District vs. Empire. The July 15 meeting will be the first since Gotham edged Washington, 1-0, in the 2025 NWSL Championship match thanks to a late game-winning goal from Final MVP Rose Lavelle.

Alongside presenting partner CarMax, supporting partner Dove and other Gotham FC partners will have fan activations at The Queens Classic. Additional matchday details, including in-stadium programming and fan giveaways, will be announced by the club in the coming months.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

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