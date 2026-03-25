Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (1-1-0, 3 pts) continue their first homestand on Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. CT against the Orlando Pride (0-1-1, 1 pt). The Stars will look to extend their home unbeaten streak to 10 while the Pride try to find their first win of the 2026 NWSL season. Gates open at 6 p.m. CT and the first 1,000 fans at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium will receive the special Color Wash-themed collectible patch, and the Jameson Fan Zone will have fun for fans of all ages, including a DJ and kid-friendly activities in Supernova Square. Fans are encouraged to wear Chicago blue for the Color Wash theme night.

Where to Watch

Stream: Victory+

Previous Result:

CHI: The Stars earned their first three points of the season in a 2-1 victory during the 2026 home opener against reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current. Rookie Tessa Dellarose notched Chicago's first goal of the season and her first professional goal in her first professional start, while forward Jordyn Huitema scored her first goal as a Star.

ORL: The Pride are coming off a 1-1 draw at home against Denver Summit FC on Friday, March 20.

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach late last year, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren earned his first NWSL win in a 2-1 victory over the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

First of Many: Against the Current, rookie Tessa Dellarose and Chicago newcomer Jordyn Huitema each recorded their first goals with the Stars, while Ryan Gareis notched her first assist with the club. In her first start as a pro, Dellarose gave Chicago a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute. In the 50th minute of the contest, Gareis connected with Huitema to lead Chicago to a 2-0 lead over Kansas City.

Here's the History: Chicago leads the series history 13-8-2, and will look to extend its win streak to two over Orlando on Wednesday. In their last matchup with the Pride on September 7, 2025, the Stars earned their first win in their debut game at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in the Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff with a dominant 5-2 victory in front of over 10,000 fans. The support and excitement of the fans in Evanston, Illinois, energized Chicago, which saw five Stars find the back of the net. The Stars will look to remain undefeated at their new home as they host the Pride for a midweek matchup.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

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