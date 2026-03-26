Denver Summit FC Earns First Franchise Win, 2-0 over Gotham FC

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







Denver Summit FC executed its first win in franchise history by defeating NWSL defending champion Gotham FC.

Melissa Kössler put Denver ahead after 58 minutes with her third goal of the season ... she is the first player in NWSL history to score each of a franchise's first three goals, and the second player in league history to score in each of a club's first three regular season games.

Kössler's goal was assisted by rookie Yuna McCormack, her first career assist.

Tash Flint scored in the 72nd minute, marking her first career NWSL goal and the first time Denver has scored multiple times in a match.

Abby Smith turned in a clean sheet, the first in Denver Summit FC history and her first since Sept. 19 vs. Chicago.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

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