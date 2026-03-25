Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has been called up to the Scotland Women's National Team for next month's World Cup qualifiers, the Scottish FA announced today. The team will face Belgium in a home and away fixture in mid-April.

Originally from Winsford, England, MacIver has appeared in eight international matches for the Scotland senior team, earning four clean sheets in the process. MacIver joined the Spirit prior to the 2025 season in a transfer from England's Manchester City and has made eight total appearances for Washington, keeping clean sheets in each of the team's four 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage matches before becoming the side's starting goalkeeper in 2026 after Aubrey Kingsbury went on maternity leave.

Scotland's April World Cup Qualifier Schedule:

vs Belgium | Tuesday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. EDT (Easter Road, Edinburgh, Scotland)

vs Belgium | Saturday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT (King Power at Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium)

The Spirit will take the pitch at Audi Field tonight when the side hosts Utah Royals FC at 7 p.m. EDT. Tickets are still available. Washington will then travel to Denver and San Jose for two away fixtures before returning home on Friday, April 24 to host the defending Shield winner Kansas City Current.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.