JetBlue Named Official Airline Partner of Boston Legacy FC

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy FC today announced a multi-year partnership with JetBlue, naming Boston's favorite airline as an Official and Exclusive Airline Partner of the club. In a first-of-its-kind partnership for the club, JetBlue is bringing its award-winning travel experience and customer service to Boston Legacy FC's professional athletes.

JetBlue will work closely with the club to provide a comfortable, seamless travel experience that allows athletes to focus entirely on gameday preparation and performance. The agreement also integrates JetBlue into the matchday fan experience through in-stadium signage at home matches and features within the club's away travel content series. Fans of Boston Legacy FC and JetBlue alike can look forward to exciting activations and joint brand moments throughout the season.

"We are proud to partner with JetBlue, a leading airline with deep roots in Boston," said Domè Guasch, General Manager of Boston Legacy FC. "As we continue building a premier organization committed to the performance, health, and overall well-being of our players, it's essential that every aspect of their experience - including travel - reflects that standard. JetBlue shares our commitment to excellence and care, ensuring our team travels comfortably so they can stay focused on preparing to compete at the highest level."

"As the Official Airline of Boston Sports, JetBlue is proud to partner with Boston Legacy FC and support the continued growth of women's professional sports in the city," said Stephanie Evans Greene, senior vice president of marketing and brand, JetBlue. With more than 20 years of history flying Bostonians to their favorite destinations, we're proud to provide the club's athletes and staff with comfortable travel experiences as we cheer Boston Legacy FC on across our network."

Boston Legacy FC joins a strong portfolio of Boston sports organizations that JetBlue supports, including the New England Revolution, New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox and the Boston Athletic Association.

Today, JetBlue is Boston's leading leisure carrier, offering more mainline seats and flights from Boston than any other airline. The airline operates the most flights from Boston and New England to popular warm-weather destinations in California, Florida and the Caribbean.

JetBlue is proud to partner with businesses and organizations that are making a difference in the communities where its customers and crewmembers live and work - now, including Boston Legacy FC.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

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