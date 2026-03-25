Denver Summit FC Names the University of Denver Official Partner Through 2028
Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced the University of Denver as an official partner today. The partnership will include several activations throughout the season and a to-be-announced joint community initiative.
"We're proud to partner with the University of Denver, an institution that shares our commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch," said Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy, Kaley Cohen. "This collaboration allows us to support the next generation while continuing to build meaningful connections across the Denver community."
"The University of Denver is excited to partner with Denver Summit FC in its inaugural season," said DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner. "Through education, events and research, the university makes a significant impact in our Denver community. Partnering with Colorado's first professional women's soccer club is an amazing opportunity to expand that impact and support the growth of the sport."
Tickets to The Kickoff on Saturday, March 28 are still available in limited quantities. For more information, visit www.DenverSummitFC.com.
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