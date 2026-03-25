From Substitution to Statement Game-Winner by Rookie Lia Godfrey

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







The stadium lights at America First Field felt a little brighter in the 88th minute. The match had been tight, physical, and at times frustrating, feeling like it might end in a draw until the ball found rookie Lia Godfrey just minutes after she entered the match.

Ten minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, Godfrey scored the game-winner for Wave FC, securing the Club's first win of the season and giving the rookie a moment she'll remember for a long time.

"It feels so good," Godfrey said after the match. "The build-up to that goal was incredible."

The play itself was the kind of sequence built over training sessions throughout preseason. Kimmi Ascanio drove forward through open space and slipped the ball to captain Kenza Dali, who calmly placed a perfectly weighted pass into Godfrey's path. One touch, a finish, and just like that, the game had changed.

For head coach Jonas Eidevall, the moment was exciting but not unexpected.

"I think she has done a really good job transitioning from college to the pro level," Eidevall said. "Her performance today doesn't surprise me. She is going to be a really positive contribution to this league."

The jump from college to professional soccer is not always simple but those around Godfrey say she has handled the transition well. Veteran defender Kristen McNabb, who shares a University of Virginia Cavallier's connection with Godfrey, said she felt a mix of pride and excitement watching the rookie score.

"I was super excited because I'm a fellow Virginia alum, so I was so happy for her," McNabb said. "I think she's been a great addition to the team, and I think she's going to have an unbelievable career."

After the match, Godfrey reflected on her time in San Diego thus far that has led to this moment.

"It's been a crazy couple of months going from college to the pros - the intensity is much greater," Godfrey said. "I'm so happy to be in San Diego, not just because of the soccer and the style of play, but the people as well. This team, the players and staff, have all been super welcoming. They have made it such an easy transition for me, not just on the field but off the field."

Three points in the standings don't always tell the full story of a season, but sometimes a single goal can feel bigger than the result. After the disappointment of losing in the Wave's home opener, this win has felt like momentum.







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