Spirit Settles for Home Draw against Utah

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit settled for a 1-1 draw with Utah Royals FC at Audi Field Wednesday night despite a strong performance on both ends of the field. Midfielder Rebeca Bernal scored her first goal since transferring to the Spirit last year early on but Washington conceded a late equalizer before the final whistle.

Wednesday night's match started with high energy as the Spirit began its second home contest of the season. The match began with early action in the 14th minute, when Deborah Abiodun made immediate impact with a diving block into the box. Minutes later, Utah's Cece Delzer found a header opportunity that luckily drifted wide. The Spirit gained momentum later in the 18th minute as Rebeca Bernal finished a deflected shot by Sofia Cantore to find the back of the net and give the Spirit a 1-0 lead.

Utah countered quickly in the Spirit's defending third, forcing Lucia Di Guglielmo to slide and block a shot in the box. Soon after the block, Abiodun played Trinity Rodman through for an open shot in the box, but Rodman missed high. Approaching the halfway mark, Sandy MacIver made a tip save into the crossbar to keep a clean slate for the Spirit.

At the start of the second half, the Spirit dominated possession, with minimal danger in the defensive third. Rosemonde Kouassi had an open look in the 57th minute, as the Spirit looked to solidify its lead but had her shot saved. Minutes later, Cantore won another corner for the Spirit, but Utah was able to lock it down in the box.

Utah tied the game in the 84th minute off a Spirit turnover that Mina Tanaka put in the back of the net. Chances and possession were even in the final ten minutes as the final whistle signaled split points for Washington and Utah.

Next up, the Spirit will travel to Colorado for the first time in club history for an away match against Denver Summit FC on Saturday, March 28. Taking place at Empower Field at Mile High, the match is expected to shatter the NWSL's single-match attendance record with over 50,000 tickets already sold. The match will kick off at 2 p.m. EDT Saturday and broadcast nationally on CBS.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Utah Royals FC

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. EDT

Weather: Cloudy, low-50s

Lineups:

WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 6 - Kate Wiesner (26 - Paige Metayer, 46'); 9 - Tara Rudd; 24 - Esme Morgan; 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo; 20 - Deborah Abiodun (11 - Claudia Martínez, 62'); 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 2 - Trinity Rodman; 27 - Sofia Cantore (10 - Leicy Santos, 82'); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (5 - Élisabeth Tsé, 82')

Unused Substitutes: 31 - Kaylie Collins; 12 - Andi Sullivan; 14 - Gabby Carle; 16 - Tamara Bolt; 35 - Madison Haugen

UTA: 23 - Mia Justus; 7 - Janni Thomsen (22 - Miyabi Moriya, 61'); 8 - Kate Del Fava; 18 - Kaleigh Riehl; 6 - Kameron Simmonds (30 - Alexa Spaanstra, 72'); 15 - Dayana Pierre-Louis (16 - Courtney Brown, 61'); 5 - Cece Delzer; 17 - Ana Tejada; 24 - Cloé Lacasse (9 - Lara Prašnikar, 72'); 21 - Kiana Palacios (11 - Mina Tanaka, 61'); 13 - Brecken Mozingo

Unused Substitutes: 77 - DeAira Jackson; 20 - Aria Nagai

Stats Summary: WAS / UTA

Shots: 16 / 18

Shots On Goal: 6 / 4

Saves: 3 / 5

Fouls: 10 / 7

Offsides: 3 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

UTA - Kameron Simmonds - 21' - Yellow Card







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