Tune In: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars on Victory+

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Wed, March 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Evanston, Ill

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Victory+ (US)

The Story:

The Pride picked up their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with expansion side Denver Summit

Barbra Banda scored her 23rd NWSL regular-season goal in the Pride's last match against Denver. Her 23 goals tie former Pride player Alex Morgan for the second-most regular-season goals scored in club history.

Pride forwards Jacquie Ovalle and Banda connected on last weekend's goal, with Ovalle providing the assist.

Quote of the Week:

"It's not our first time doing this. We had a lot of experience last year with quick turnarounds. So, we'll go on the road, we'll go to Chicago. It'll be a different climate from how it is here in Florida, so we have to adjust to that.

But it's part of the game, it's part of playing in NWSL, and we have to thrive in those moments. We can't look for excuses. The game's right in front of us, and we have to go after it and get three points.

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 1, Denver Summit 1 (3/20/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda; Melissa Kössler

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Chicago Stars' Last Match: Chicago Stars 2, Kansas City Current 1 (3/22/26, Martin Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Tessa Dellarose, Jordyn Huitema; Haley Hopkins

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC

Date & Time: Sun., March 29, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ.

Broadcast: Victory+

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

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