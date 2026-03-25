Tune In: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars on Victory+
Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Wed, March 8:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Martin Stadium, Evanston, Ill
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Victory+ (US)
The Story:
The Pride picked up their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with expansion side Denver Summit
Barbra Banda scored her 23rd NWSL regular-season goal in the Pride's last match against Denver. Her 23 goals tie former Pride player Alex Morgan for the second-most regular-season goals scored in club history.
Pride forwards Jacquie Ovalle and Banda connected on last weekend's goal, with Ovalle providing the assist.
Quote of the Week:
"It's not our first time doing this. We had a lot of experience last year with quick turnarounds. So, we'll go on the road, we'll go to Chicago. It'll be a different climate from how it is here in Florida, so we have to adjust to that.
But it's part of the game, it's part of playing in NWSL, and we have to thrive in those moments. We can't look for excuses. The game's right in front of us, and we have to go after it and get three points.
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form:
Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 1, Denver Summit 1 (3/20/26, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda; Melissa Kössler
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Chicago Stars' Last Match: Chicago Stars 2, Kansas City Current 1 (3/22/26, Martin Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Tessa Dellarose, Jordyn Huitema; Haley Hopkins
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Next Up: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC
Date & Time: Sun., March 29, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ.
Broadcast: Victory+
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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