Rapid Reactions: Stars out in Chicago

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







1. It was the performance that the stats say the Pride have deserved three matches into the season, and finally the scoring dam broke with Orlando getting a definitive 3-0 win over the Chicago Stars on the road.

2. A dominant offensive first half with three goals was met with an equally dominant defensive performance, as the Pride recorded their first clean sheet of the season as well.

3. After the last two matches, the start was of the greatest importance for this team, and boy, did they start well just 12 minutes into this one. The NWSL leaders in chances created and shots on target found the back of the net first through none other than Barbra Banda. A turnover in the attacking third by Chicago and a loose ball picked up by Ally Lemos led to the midfielder playing the ball into the path of Banda. As she got into the box, Banda tapped it past Alyssa Naeher as the defense closed in, making it three goals in three games for the Zambian forward, picking up right where she left off last year.

4. It got better from there as another big signing in Pride history, Jacquie Ovalle, stole the show. After a counterattack was broken up in the 22nd minute, rookie Solai Washington received the ball on the wing from Ovalle. The rookie drove into the box and cut the ball across the face of goal for La Maga, who was waiting in the box for the ball. With her back to goal, La Maga pulled out some magic, backheeling the ball towards goal and past Naeher for her first goal of the season. It's a goal that's been coming for her as she gets more comfortable in NWSL.

5. It was a milestone moment for Washington as well, notching her first pro assist on Ovalle's goal in her first start for the team. After coming in and being a spark in the second half of last week's game, the former Florida State Seminole has been a bright spot for this Orlando attack.

6. La Maga wasn't done just yet. 15 minutes after scoring, she managed to get an assist on the Pride's third goal. Off a corner, a perfect ball to the back post by Ovalle found the foot of centerback Hannah Anderson, who tapped it into the back of the net. For Anderson, it was a special goal in many ways. Not only was it her first with the Pride, but it was also her first professional goal, coming against the team that traded her to Orlando in the offseason.

7. With all those goals coming in the first half, the Pride settled down and played a solid defensive game in the second. They ceded possession a bit more than they probably would have liked, but getting their first shutout of the season was a massive step in the right direction, especially on the road.

8. Welcome back, Marta! With just 10 minutes left to go in the match, the Ã°Å¸ÂÂ subbed in for the Pride, marking her season debut. At 40 years old and in her 10th season with Orlando, it's a great sign to see her making her way back to full fitness.

9. The Pride will now head right from Chicago to New Jersey, where they'll take on Gotham FC on Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on Victory+.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

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