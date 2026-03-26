Rapid Reactions: Stars out in Chicago
Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
1. It was the performance that the stats say the Pride have deserved three matches into the season, and finally the scoring dam broke with Orlando getting a definitive 3-0 win over the Chicago Stars on the road.
2. A dominant offensive first half with three goals was met with an equally dominant defensive performance, as the Pride recorded their first clean sheet of the season as well.
3. After the last two matches, the start was of the greatest importance for this team, and boy, did they start well just 12 minutes into this one. The NWSL leaders in chances created and shots on target found the back of the net first through none other than Barbra Banda. A turnover in the attacking third by Chicago and a loose ball picked up by Ally Lemos led to the midfielder playing the ball into the path of Banda. As she got into the box, Banda tapped it past Alyssa Naeher as the defense closed in, making it three goals in three games for the Zambian forward, picking up right where she left off last year.
4. It got better from there as another big signing in Pride history, Jacquie Ovalle, stole the show. After a counterattack was broken up in the 22nd minute, rookie Solai Washington received the ball on the wing from Ovalle. The rookie drove into the box and cut the ball across the face of goal for La Maga, who was waiting in the box for the ball. With her back to goal, La Maga pulled out some magic, backheeling the ball towards goal and past Naeher for her first goal of the season. It's a goal that's been coming for her as she gets more comfortable in NWSL.
5. It was a milestone moment for Washington as well, notching her first pro assist on Ovalle's goal in her first start for the team. After coming in and being a spark in the second half of last week's game, the former Florida State Seminole has been a bright spot for this Orlando attack.
6. La Maga wasn't done just yet. 15 minutes after scoring, she managed to get an assist on the Pride's third goal. Off a corner, a perfect ball to the back post by Ovalle found the foot of centerback Hannah Anderson, who tapped it into the back of the net. For Anderson, it was a special goal in many ways. Not only was it her first with the Pride, but it was also her first professional goal, coming against the team that traded her to Orlando in the offseason.
7. With all those goals coming in the first half, the Pride settled down and played a solid defensive game in the second. They ceded possession a bit more than they probably would have liked, but getting their first shutout of the season was a massive step in the right direction, especially on the road.
8. Welcome back, Marta! With just 10 minutes left to go in the match, the Ã°Å¸ÂÂ subbed in for the Pride, marking her season debut. At 40 years old and in her 10th season with Orlando, it's a great sign to see her making her way back to full fitness.
9. The Pride will now head right from Chicago to New Jersey, where they'll take on Gotham FC on Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on Victory+.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026
- Gotham FC Falls 2-0 to Denver Summit FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Spirit Settles for Home Draw against Utah - Washington Spirit
- Denver Summit FC Earns First Franchise Win, 2-0 over Gotham FC - Denver Summit FC
- Rapid Reactions: Stars out in Chicago - Orlando Pride
- Utah Royals Earn First Point of 2026 NWSL Season on the Road against Washington Spirit - Utah Royals FC
- Cook, Rookie Kitahata to Make Debut NWSL Starts - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Tickets on Sale Now for the Queens Classic at Citi Field - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Names the University of Denver Official Partner Through 2028 - Denver Summit FC
- Goalkeeper Lorena Called up by Brazil for 2026 FIFA Series this April - Kansas City Current
- From Substitution to Statement Game-Winner by Rookie Lia Godfrey - San Diego Wave FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars FC - March 25, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC to Host Portland Thorns FC in Wednesday Night Match - San Diego Wave FC
- Mauricio Culebro Named President of Soccer, AMB Sports and Entertainment - Atlanta
- Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride - Chicago Stars FC
- JetBlue Named Official Airline Partner of Boston Legacy FC - Boston Legacy FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars on Victory+ - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Travel to Evanston to Take on the Chicago Stars - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Rapid Reactions: Stars out in Chicago
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars FC - March 25, 2026
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars on Victory+
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Travel to Evanston to Take on the Chicago Stars
- Orlando Pride Draws, 1-1, with Denver Summit FC