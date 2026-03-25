Goalkeeper Lorena Called up by Brazil for 2026 FIFA Series this April
Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current goalkeeper Lorena, who has become a mainstay on the Brazilian National Team, has been called up by her home country for the April international window. Brazil will play three matches as part of the 2026 FIFA Series, a competition organized by FIFA which involves friendlies with national teams from different confederations in a single host country.
Brazil will first take on South Korea on Saturday, April 11, before playing Zambia on Tuesday, April 14. The event will conclude with a matchup against Canada on Saturday, April 18. All three friendlies will kick off at 8:30 p.m. CT at Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá, Mato Grosso, Brazil.
This marks Lorena's second call-up of the calendar year as she also received an invitation for the February/March window. She was called up by her national team for all six camps held in 2025.
Last summer, she guided Brazil to its fifth consecutive - and ninth overall - Copa América title. Her game-winning save in the penalty kick shootout against Colombia clinched the championship. She also had a penalty kick save in a friendly with Japan in May 2025. After making her senior team debut in 2021, Lorena missed the 2023 FIFA World Cup due to injury but returned to play every minute for Brazil during the 2024 Olympic Games. She kept a clean sheet in three of six matches in the tournament en route to the silver medal.
During the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season, Lorena became the first player in KC Current history to be named the NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. With Lorena between the posts to anchor a stalwart defensive unit, the club set NWSL records for clean sheets (16), consecutive shutouts minutes (869), consecutive shutouts (9) and shutouts at home (8). Kansas City conceded just 13 goals during the 2025 regular season for yet another league record and won its first-ever NWSL Shield.
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