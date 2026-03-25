The Assist: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars FC - March 25, 2026

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 25, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Evanston, IL

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Victory+

The Story:

The last two matchups between Orlando and Chicago have heavily favored the home team. In the opening match of the 2025 season, the Pride beat the Stars 6-0 at Inter&Co Stadium, before the Stars took a 5-2 win in September in Chicago.

The Orlando Pride have begun the campaign with one of the most productive attacking stretches ever recorded through two matches. Their 45 total shot attempts and 19 shots on target are each tied for the third-highest totals at this stage of a season in NWSL history.

Barbra Banda enters the match with a strong record against the Stars, having scored two goals in each of her last two meetings with Chicago-once during the 2024 postseason and again in March 2025. Quote of the Week:

"We have had a lot of experience last year with quick turnarounds. We will go on the road, we will go to Chicago, and it is a bit of time change so we will need to adjust to that. It is part of the game, it is part of playing in the NWSL, and we have to thrive in those moments. We can't look for excuses, the game is right in front of us and we have to go after it and get three points.

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 1, Denver Summit FC (3/20/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda; Melissa Kössler

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Chicago Stars FC's Last Match: Chicago Stars FC 2, Kansas City Current 1 (3/22/26, Martin Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Tessa Dellarose, Jordyn Huitema; Haley Hopkins

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC

Date & Time: Sun., March 29, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ

Broadcast: Victory+

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

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