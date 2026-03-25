The Assist: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars FC - March 25, 2026
Published on March 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Wednesday, March 25, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Martin Stadium, Evanston, IL
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Victory+
The Story:
The last two matchups between Orlando and Chicago have heavily favored the home team. In the opening match of the 2025 season, the Pride beat the Stars 6-0 at Inter&Co Stadium, before the Stars took a 5-2 win in September in Chicago.
The Orlando Pride have begun the campaign with one of the most productive attacking stretches ever recorded through two matches. Their 45 total shot attempts and 19 shots on target are each tied for the third-highest totals at this stage of a season in NWSL history.
Barbra Banda enters the match with a strong record against the Stars, having scored two goals in each of her last two meetings with Chicago-once during the 2024 postseason and again in March 2025. Quote of the Week:
"We have had a lot of experience last year with quick turnarounds. We will go on the road, we will go to Chicago, and it is a bit of time change so we will need to adjust to that. It is part of the game, it is part of playing in the NWSL, and we have to thrive in those moments. We can't look for excuses, the game is right in front of us and we have to go after it and get three points.
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form:
Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 1, Denver Summit FC (3/20/26, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda; Melissa Kössler
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Chicago Stars FC's Last Match: Chicago Stars FC 2, Kansas City Current 1 (3/22/26, Martin Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Tessa Dellarose, Jordyn Huitema; Haley Hopkins
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Next Up: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC
Date & Time: Sun., March 29, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ
Broadcast: Victory+
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026
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- Denver Summit FC Names the University of Denver Official Partner Through 2028 - Denver Summit FC
- Goalkeeper Lorena Called up by Brazil for 2026 FIFA Series this April - Kansas City Current
- From Substitution to Statement Game-Winner by Rookie Lia Godfrey - San Diego Wave FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars FC - March 25, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC to Host Portland Thorns FC in Wednesday Night Match - San Diego Wave FC
- Mauricio Culebro Named President of Soccer, AMB Sports and Entertainment - Atlanta
- Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride - Chicago Stars FC
- JetBlue Named Official Airline Partner of Boston Legacy FC - Boston Legacy FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars on Victory+ - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Travel to Evanston to Take on the Chicago Stars - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars FC - March 25, 2026
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars on Victory+
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Travel to Evanston to Take on the Chicago Stars
- Orlando Pride Draws, 1-1, with Denver Summit FC
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