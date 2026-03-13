Kansas City Current Kicks off 2026 Season at CPKC Stadium against Utah Royals

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current will make its highly anticipated return to the pitch on Saturday, March 14, to kick off the 2026 National Women's Soccer League regular season. The Current will host the Utah Royals at CPKC Stadium at 3 p.m. CT for the home opener presented by CPKC. Fans in attendance will receive an exclusive CPKC-themed pin. Saturday will also mark the NWSL coaching debut for Chris Armas, who was named the Current's head coach in January.

The match will broadcast on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call as well as on the World Feed with Joe Malfa and Kika Toulouse. Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko will have the action on 90.9 The Bridge and fans can also tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App. Fans in Kansas City can catch a simulcast on The Spot, Kansas City 38 with a pregame show, KC Current Matchday, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Single match tickets can be purchased HERE and single-match parking is available HERE. Multi-match ticket packages are available HERE and limited season ticket inventory can be found HERE. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Click HERE for more information about joining the Current Club.

MATCH INFO

Who: Kansas City Current vs. Utah Royals

What: 2026 NWSL Home Opener, presented by CPKC

Where: CPKC Stadium

When: Saturday, March 14

Kickoff: 3:04 p.m. CT

TV: ION, World Feed

Radio: 90.9 The Bridge

Pregame Show: The Spot, Kansas City 38

TEN THINGS TO KNOW

1. The 2026 campaign marks the third year playing at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional team. The Current owns a record of 20-1-5 for regular season matches played at CPKC Stadium.

2. After starting the year on the road in the club's first three seasons, 2026 is the third straight year the Current will open at home. Kansas City is 2-2-1 all-time in season openers and is unbeaten in its last two at CPKC Stadium.

3. For the third consecutive year, Kansas City was named The Most Ambitious Club by ESPN, which noted how the Current is "playing chess while most of the league plays checkers."

4. Chris Armas will make his NWSL head coaching debut on Saturday. Armas, who was named KC Current head coach on Jan. 7, is the second former Major League Soccer player in a non-interim NWSL head coaching role.

5. Among the 19 returners from last year's historic regular season are back-to-back MVP and Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga, Goalkeeper of the Year Lorena, Best XI First Team selections and Defender of the Year finalists Izzy Rodriguez and Kayla Sharples as well as Midfielder of the Year finalist Debinha.

6. Five rookies joined the squad from the collegiate ranks: forward Gianna Paul from Alabama, defender Laney Rouse from Virginia, defender Kolo Suliafu from Washington and forward Amelia White from Penn State. Defender Meila Brewer - an Overland Park native who previously played for KC Current II - signed her first pro contract after one season at UCLA.

7. Midfielder Croix Bethune, the 2024 NWSL Midfielder of the Year and Rookie of the Year who won gold with the U.S. at the 2024 Olympic Games, joined the Current from the Washington Spirit in one of the biggest transactions in league history.

8. Other new faces include forward Penelope Hocking from Bay FC and goalkeeper Marisa Jordan from the North Carolina Courage. Forward Kyra Carusa is currently in Kansas City on loan from HB Køge Women and goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti signed a short-term contract with the club.

9. Forward/midfielder Ally Sentnor recently won the 2026 SheBelieves Cup with the U.S. Women's National Team and scored the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over Canada on March 4. It was her seventh career international goal and her USWNT team-leading third of 2026.

10. The Kansas City Current has removed forward Michelle Cooper from the season ending injury (SEI) list. She was placed on SEI after sustaining a foot injury at the end of the 2025 regular season. Since joining the club in 2023, Cooper has totaled 12 goals and six assists in 62 regular season appearances, including six goals and three assists in 20 regular season matches last year.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT: Alana Cook (SEI-Knee), Clare Gagne (SEI-Head), Temwa Chawinga (SEI-Hip), Mary Long (D-45), Meila Brewer (Knee), Rocky Rodriguez (Lower Leg), Lo'eau LaBonta (Knee), Vanessa DiBernardo (Maternity Leave)

QUESTIONABLE: Michelle Cooper (Foot)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: None

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION UPDATES

Transportation to and from the downtown stadium is an important component of the fan journey, and the Current is committed to providing the best fan experience at CPKC Stadium from start to finish on match day. Due to continued exciting developments around CPKC Stadium and at Current Landing, matchday parking and transportation plans will be affected. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early.

Be sure to check in at cpkcstadium.com, download the KC Current App - and turn on push alerts - and follow along on the club's social media channels for the most up-to-date communication and updates regarding matchday logistics. Fans can find the comprehensive plan and updated maps with the most effective ways to get to CPKC Stadium on the Parking and Transportation Hub found HERE.

KC CURRENT 50/50 RAFFLE

The Kansas City Current is pleased to announce the return of the 50/50 Raffle supporting United Way of Greater Kansas City. During each KC Current 50/50 Raffle drawing period, half of the jackpot goes to one lucky winner while the other half goes back into the Kansas City community. Raffle tickets can be purchased at designated kiosks at CPKC Stadium or online, and you must be 18 or older to buy a ticket and be located in Missouri or Kansas at time of purchase. The raffle period will take place over several days, and the winner will be announced 90 minutes post-match of the final raffle-ending match at CPKC Stadium. Click HERE to access the 50/50 raffle and for more information.

KC CURRENT TEAM STORE HOURS

The KC Current Plaza Shop - located at 302 Nichols Road, Kansas City, MO 64112 - will remain open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. CT through Saturday, March 14. The grand reopening of the KC Current Team Store at CPKC Stadium will be on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. for the season opener.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.