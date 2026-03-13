Gotham FC, Victory+ Announce New Regional Broadcast Partnership to Expand Fan Access

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC and Victory+ today announced a new regional broadcast partnership that will bring live match coverage and exclusive club content to fans across the New York and New Jersey region via Victory+, a free, fan-first sports streaming platform.

The partnership officially kicks off on March 25th, with Victory+ providing regional coverage for the club's contest against expansion side Denver Summit FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Victory+ is slated to deliver five local Gotham FC broadcasts throughout the 2026 season.

In addition to regional coverage, Victory+ serves as a national broadcast partner for the NWSL, delivering 57 national matches and serving as the exclusive home of NWSL Sunday Night Soccer©. Gotham FC will be featured in two of these 25 marquee national windows, further cementing the platform as a premier destination for NWSL fans.

"We're excited to partner with Victory+ and introduce free streaming and an innovative fan-first platform for Gotham supporters across our region," said Ryan Dillon, Chief Business Officer for Gotham FC. "As Gotham FC continues to compete at the highest level, we have a shared ambition with Victory+ to showcase our world-class team without barriers."

Beyond free access, Victory+ offers a 360-degree fan experience through its NWSL Content Hub. This always-on destination pairs live matches with real-time storytelling and "live-react" creator-led coverage. By providing creators with direct access to game highlights as they happen, Victory+ turns every play into a conversation and every viewer into a participant.

"Our partnership with Gotham FC reinforces our commitment to expanding access and fandom for women's sports," said Katie Boes, Chief Content Officer at Victory+. "By delivering these matches free to viewers alongside creator-led programming, we're building a year-round destination for NWSL fandom."

Victory+ is available free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, and Amazon FireTV.

Fans can learn more at GothamFC.com/victoryplus or by visiting victoryplus.com.

Gotham FC's Local Victory+ Broadcast Schedule

March 25: vs. Denver Summit - 7 p.m. ET

April 29: at Chicago Stars - 8 p.m. ET

May 15: at Seattle Reign - 10 p.m. ET

July 10: at Utah Royals - 10 p.m. ET

Oct. 25: at Orlando Pride - 5 p.m. ET







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2026

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