San Diego Wave FC Host Houston Dash in 2026 Home Opener

Published on March 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will start the National Women's Soccer League 2026 regular season this Saturday, March 14 against the Houston Dash at Snapdragon Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 p.m. PT and it will be broadcast live on ION network.

The Home Opener will kick off the Club's Fifth Anniversary season. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to receive a free 5th Season towel to commemorate the night.

Across all time regular season meetings between San Diego and Houston, the Wave holds a 5-2-1 record over the Dash. In 2025, each team walked away with a win, the first being a 3-2 victory for San Diego on the road at Shell Energy Stadium on June 13. Houston then secured a 3-0 win over the Wave on September 7 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Offseason Overview

San Diego enters its fifth season in the NWSL with returning talent in co-captains Kenza Dali and Kennedy Wesley along with new Brazilian internationals, Ludmila and Gabi Protilho. Ludmila, acquired from Chicago, has been dominant in NWSL play since joining the league in July 2024. The Brazilian forward registered 13 goals through 31 appearances, including totalling ten goals and one assist last year.

The Club also brought in Colombian goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, and free agents Leah Freeman and Kiki Pickett, while signing top college prospects Lia Godfrey and Mimi Van Zanten.

Coming off of a strong 2025 campaign, San Diego finished with a 10-7-9 record and secured a spot in the NWSL Playoffs. The Wave advanced to the quarterfinal round, ultimately falling in extra time to the Thorns in Portland. The Club then traveled to Florida in December, where San Diego captured the inaugural North American World Sevens Championship title.

Houston enters the 2026 season after finishing last season with a 6-10-10 record. In the offseason, the Dash extended the contract of U.S. Women's National Team defender Avery Patterson who was named to the 2025 Best XI First Team and earned a nomination for the NWSL Defender of the Year award.

How to Watch

Saturday's match between San Diego and Houston will be played at Snapdragon Stadium with a kickoff time of 5:45 p.m. P.T. Tickets are available for purchase here and the match will be broadcasted live on ION.







