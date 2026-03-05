San Diego Wave FC Signs Midfielder Kenza Dali to Contract Extension

Published on March 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has signed midfielder Keza Dali to a contract extension. Dali, who was acquired in January 2025 via transfer, is now under contract with the Club through the 2027 season.

Media assets of Kenza Dali can be found here. "In her first season with the Club, Kenza made an immediate and powerful impact both on and off the field," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Her influence goes far beyond matchday performances. Kenza sets the standard every day with her work ethic, competitiveness, and leadership. We're proud to have her continue to be an important cornerstone of this Club."

Dali made an immediate impact in her debut NWSL season, emerging as one of the league's most dominant and consistent midfielders and was a finalist for NWSL Midfielder of the Year. The French international was the only player on San Diego's roster to start every match, leading the team in minutes while finishing tied for the team lead in goals (five) and adding three assists. Her performances earned her four NWSL Best XI of the Month honors (April, June, August, and September) and was named to the NWSL Second Best XI in 2026.

"San Diego has become home for me. I believe deeply in what this Club is building on and off the field, and I'm proud to continue this journey with my teammates, the staff, and our fans," said Dali. "The standards here are high, and this environment pushes me to be better every day. The connection I've built with the city and our supporters means a great deal to me, and I'm grateful for the trust the Club has shown as we continue building something special together."

Dali made her professional debut in 2009, where she spent the season with Olympique Lyonnais, followed by Rodez AF (2010) and five seasons with Paris Saint-Germain (2011-16) before returning to Lyon for the 2016-17 campaign, where she helped the Club win the UEFA Women's Champions League. From 2018-19, Dali played on loan with Lille in Division 1 Féminine before signing with Dijon FCO. She later moved to England, competing in the Women's Super League with West Ham United (2019-21), Everton (2021), and Aston Villa (2022-25), before joining Wave FC ahead of the 2025 NWSL season.

On the international level, Dali has earned 75 caps and scored 13 goals for the French National Team. The midfielder represented her country in major tournaments including the FIFA Women's World Cup (2019, 2023), Olympic Games (2024), and the UEFA European Championship (2022).

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC re-sign midfielder Kenza Dali to a new contract that will run through the 2027 season.

Name: Kenza Dali

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-4

Date of Birth: July 31, 1991

Hometown: Sainte-Colombe, France

Citizenship: France







