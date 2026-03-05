Orlando Pride Signs Forward Reagan Raabe to Short-Term Contract

Published on March 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has signed Reagan Raabe to a short-term contract through June 30, 2026, it was announced today. Raabe joins the Pride after playing collegiately for the University of Nebraska.

"Reagan came into preseason as a non-rostered invitee and immediately showed the athleticism, versatility and mentality we value at this Club," Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations & General Manager Caitlin Carducci said. "She earned her place every single day, and her journey reflects exactly what it means to wear this badge. We're excited to reward her work with a short-term contract and to continue supporting her growth at the Pride."

Raabe, 24, spent the entire preseason with the Pride as a non-rostered invitee after finishing her college career at the University of Nebraska. She started every game in her final season with Nebraska, totaling 14 points with four goals and a team-high six assists.

Raabe was forced to sit out the 2023 and 2024 seasons due to injury after earning third-team All-Big Ten accolades for the second time in her career in 2022. That year, she started 17 games and amassed 1,428 minutes before an injury sidelined her for the remainder of the season. She recorded two goals and four assists on the season, totaling eight points. Additionally, she tallied 37 shots and 12 shots on goal. Raabe helped the Huskers to an 8-7-5 overall record and 5-3-2 record in conference play during her junior year.

The Omaha, Neb., native also earned All-Big Ten accolades in her sophomore season, starting all 18 games and amassing 1,369 minutes. Raabe's seven goals during the 2022 season tied for the team lead, and she also added three assists.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs forward Reagan Raabe to a short-term contract through June 30, 2026.

Reagan Raabe [Ray-b]

Position: Forward

Number: 38

Height: 5-5

Born: Sept. 27, 2001

Hometown: Omaha, Neb.

Citizenship: USA







