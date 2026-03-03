Orlando Pride Announces Return of Scarf the City, Presented by PEPSI©

ORLANDO, Fla.  - The Orlando Pride today announced the return of  Scarf the City, the Club's annual citywide scavenger hunt and one of the most anticipated fan traditions of the year. The activation will kick off at  7 a.m. ET on March 10, just days ahead of the Pride's 2026 NWSL home opener. Scarf the City is presented by PEPSI®, who recently renewed its multi-year partnership with both the Orlando Pride and Orlando City SC, continuing as the official pouring rights partner of Inter&Co Stadium.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with PEPSI® to bring back this beloved tradition," said Kelly Hyne, SVP of Brand Alliances for Orlando Pride & Orlando City. "Scarf the City is one of our favorite ways to bring the community together ahead of a new Orlando Pride season and this year's expanded event brings even more fun to fans across Central Florida with more scarves and prizes than ever before."

Scarf the City  invites fans across Central Florida to search for a record  3,000 limited-edition Orlando Pride scarves  hidden at iconic landmarks, popular community hubs and neighborhoods throughout the region. Beginning at 7 a.m., fans can follow real-time clues and location hints from @TeamCityOrlando on Instagram and X, and are encouraged to share their discoveries online using #PepsiScarfTheCity for a chance to win prizes. All participants who find a scarf will unlock a special ticket offer for the Pride's  home opener on March 15, with additional surprise prizes available throughout the morning.

This year's hunt will see the return of the  Golden Scarves, a limited number of special scarves hidden throughout Orlando. Fans who uncover a Golden Scarf will  win four season tickets for the entire 2026 Orlando Pride campaign, along with other exclusive offers courtesy of PEPSI®.

Lake Eola will serve as the main hub for  Scarf the City, with  hundreds of scarves available around the lake and at the Walt Disney Amphitheater. Fans looking for a guaranteed pickup can visit the amphitheater from  7 a.m. - 9 a.m.  to secure a free 2026 scarf without searching, while supplies last.

Later that night, Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, midfielder Viviana Villacorta, and defenders Zara Chavoshi and Nicole Payne will make a special appearance at The Final Whistle at Thornton Park Pub from 6-8 p.m. for a fan meet & greet. Attendees will have the opportunity to take photos with the players and pick up Scarf the City scarves to have autographed.







