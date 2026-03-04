Bay FC Empowers Girls Through Innovative Kit Design Program with Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco in Partnership with Visa and Design FC

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC and Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco today announced that girls from Bay FC's Players of Tomorrow all-girls soccer league have created their own custom kit designs through an innovative program, in partnership with Visa and Design FC. During the league's inaugural full season, girls from Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco led every step of the creative process in collaboration with the youth organization Design FC. The finished kits will be unveiled later this year and will be worn by each team, highlighting the girls' voices, communities, and visions.

The Players of Tomorrow league participants engaged in a hands-on design workshop at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco Columbia Park Clubhouse with Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz and Forward Keira Barry, exploring the connection between sport, storytelling, and visual identity. Girls integrated their experiences of what soccer and sports mean to them, how their communities inspire them, and how they will feel when they step onto the pitch in their own designs.

"When we helped launch the Players of Tomorrow League with the Boys & Girls Clubs and Visa, we believed access to sport meant more than just playing soccer. It also means access to expression, confidence, and opportunity," said Bay FC Executive Vice President of Communications, Community Impact, and Public Affairs Lisa Goodwin Scharff. "This year, we are not only launching our first full season of the league, but we are also advancing it by providing girls with the opportunity to participate while wearing kits that authentically represent their neighborhoods and the future they are shaping."

In its first official full season, Bay FC's Players of Tomorrow league, launched in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco and Street Soccer USA and supported by Visa, aims to increase access to soccer for elementary and middle school girls, especially in neighborhoods that have been historically underrepresented in organized sports specifically for girls. With this kit design program, the league is also giving girls the rare opportunity to shape the visual identity of their teams from the very beginning.

"This partnership is so exciting for everyone at Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco. What we are doing with Bay FC and Visa reflects the values and beliefs that guide our work every day," said Rob Connolly, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco. "I love seeing girls in our program build their skills and confidence on the field. Having the opportunity to also express their creativity and share their unique voices through design, is really empowering. We are proud to partner with Bay FC, Visa, and Design FC to celebrate girls and the communities they represent."

Last season, Bay FC partnered with Design FC to create custom kits for a Soccer Without Borders middle school girls' team in Oakland, sparking a new approach to youth-driven design in sport across the Bay Area. Building on that success, Bay FC and Founding Partner Visa teamed up with Design FC again this year to bring their creative process to the Players of Tomorrow all-girls league. Design FC is a youth design organization that teaches creative thinking, self-expression, and autobiographical storytelling through the design of sport jerseys and apparel.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Bay FC and Visa on such an incredible initiative. Our goal is to expose young players to the creative side of sport and give them the opportunity to design the jerseys they'll be playing in every week. We've seen how impactful this process can be. It gives young players ownership over their team's identity, and opens their eyes to the many creative ways they can be around the sport they love," said Design FC Founder and Executive Director Omri Gal.

Today's design process also builds on Bay FC's Bay It Forward initiative, the club's community impact program launched last season to expand access to sports and create leaders across all nine Bay Area counties. Through Bay It Forward, Bay FC is delivering memorable matchday experiences for underserved, marginalized, and underrepresented communities, providing access and leadership programming through player appearances and partner activations, building legacy through leaders in the community with player and staff volunteer efforts, and furthering local non-profit work through ticket and experience donations.

