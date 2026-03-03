URFC Signs Mexican International Kiana Palacios from Club América

Published on March 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today the signing of Mexican international forward Kiana Palacios via transfer from Liga MX Femenil side Club América Femenil for an undisclosed fee.

Palacios arrives in Utah as one of the most accomplished attacking players in Liga MX Femenil history. Since joining América in 2021, the forward has made 174 league appearances and scored 90 goals, becoming Club América Femenil's all-time leading goal scorer.

During the 2022-23 season, Palacios returned to peak form, scoring 30 league goals in 40 matches and captaining Las Águilas to the Clausura 2023 Liga MX Femenil championship. As team captain, she led both on and off the pitch, playing a central role throughout the club's title-winning campaign and cementing her legacy as one of the most influential figures in Club América's modern era.

Prior to her success in Mexico, Palacios built her professional career in Europe with Real Sociedad Femenino, where she made 68 league appearances and helped the club win the 2018-19 Copa de la Reina, scoring four goals in the tournament and contributing in the final. During her time in Spain, Palacios played with two current Utah Royals players, Ana Tejada and Nuria Rábano.

Internationally, Palacios represents the Mexico Women's National Football Team. She has earned senior caps across multiple international competitions and was part of the Mexican squad that won the 2023 Pan American Games gold medal, marking a historic achievement for the program.

A versatile forward standing 5-foot-7, Palacios is known for her intelligent movement in the box, breakout speed in transition, and ability to separate from defenders while stretching back lines. Her composure in front of goal, combined with her leadership presence and attacking production, is expected to strengthen Utah's frontline as the club prepares for the 2026 NWSL season.

Bio

Hometown: Orange, California, USA

Position: Forward

Accolades: Liga MX Femenil Champion (Clausura 2023, Captain); Club América Femenil All-Time Leading Goal Scorer (90 goals); Copa de la Reina Champion (2018-19); Pan American Games Gold Medalist with Mexico (2023); Mexico Women's National Team Senior International.

Pathway: Developed at UC Irvine (67 apps, 24 goals) - selected in the 2018 NWSL Draft by Sky Blue FC - began professional career with LA Galaxy OC - transferred to Real Sociedad (Spain), winning the 2018-19 Copa de la Reina - signed with Club América in 2021, making 174 appearances and scoring 90 goals while serving as captain and winning the Clausura 2023 title - acquired by Utah Royals FC via transfer in 2026 for an undisclosed fee.

2025-26 SEASON STATISTICS

Liga MX Femenil (2025-26)

Matches Played: 29

Goals: 14

Concacaf W Champions Cup

Matches Played: 5

Starts: 4

Minutes: 420

Goals: 3

Assists: 1

Shots: 15

Shots on Target: 5

With the addition of Palacios, Utah Royals FC secures a prolific scorer and proven captain, adding championship experience and attacking firepower to the club's growing roster.







