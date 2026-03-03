Gotham FC Transfers Stella Nyamekye to SK Brann

Published on March 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has agreed to a transfer of midfielder Stella Nyamekye to Norwegian side SK Brann for an undisclosed fee pending clearance of her International Transfer Certificate (ITC), the clubs announced Tuesday.

Nyamekye joined Gotham ahead of the 2025 NWSL season from Ghanaian side Dreamz Ladies FC and made two league appearances for the club. She was part of Gotham's 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup-winning team, helping the club claim the first continental trophy awarded in North and Central American and Caribbean professional women's soccer.

"We're proud of the progress Stella has made during her time with Gotham FC," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "This move gives her the opportunity to step into a new environment and continue building on that growth. We're excited to see her take this next step and will be closely following her success at SK Brann."

Nyamekye spent the 2025-26 season on loan with Fort Lauderdale United FC, where she recorded one goal and two assists in 14 appearances.







