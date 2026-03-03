Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension

Published on March 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that defender Avery Patterson signed a multi-year contract extension with the team through the 2028 season.

"Avery's journey with the Dash has been defined by her competitive spirit, resiliency and unrelenting quest to improve every aspect of her game," said Angela Hucles Mangano, President of Women's Soccer. "This extension reflects the progress she has made since joining the club and our belief in who she can become as she continues her career here in Houston. She has embraced our environment, thrived within it, and continues to grow both as a player and as a leader for our club."

The 23-year-old earned multiple honors in her second season with the team. She was named to the 2025 Best XI First Team, presented by Prime Video and nominated for the NWSL Defender of the Year award. Patterson was the third Dash player to receive the Best XI honor and the first since goalkeeper Jane Campbell was named to the Best XI in 2023. Patterson was also named the team MVP last season, her second team award since joining the Dash in 2024.

"I'm excited and proud to extend my time here in Houston. My last two years with this club have been equally challenging and rewarding, and I firmly believe that the success at the end of 2025 was just the beginning," Patterson said. "I'm committed to not only developing individually, but also supporting my teammates to fight for the results that this club expects and deserves. The city of Houston and its people have become my home and my community. With this contract extension, I'm happy to continue to call it home."

The University of North Carolina product helped Houston earn 19 points in the second half of the 2025 season and post a 5-4-4 (WLD) record in that stretch, which included victories over San Diego Wave FC, the NWSL Shield winners, Kansas City Current and the 2025 NWSL champions, NJ/NY Gotham FC. The Jacksonville, Florida native contributed to five goals last season (three goals and two assists) and made an impact on both sides of the field. She led the team in interceptions with 40 and tackles won with 32.

The defender joined the Dash ahead of the 2024 season after being the first player selected by Houston in the 2024 NWSL Draft in January. Patterson signed a contract extension at the end of 2024 through the 2027 season.

Patterson is currently with the U.S. Women's National Team competing in the 2026 SheBelieves Cup. The defender has earned nine appearances with the senior national team since making her debut against Brazil in April 2025. She scored her first goal for the USWNT last year on June 26 in a friendly against Ireland.

The Dash launched a special $15 offer for the home opener on March 21 to celebrate the contract extension and this offer includes an Avery Patterson poster. Fans can purchase those tickets HERE. For more information about season tickets and additional offers, visit HoustonDash.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.