Houston Dash Celebrate Local Heritage with New 'Houston Chronicles' Kit
Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash unveiled the Houston Chronicles kit today, a design that weaves together the city's history, culture and forward-thinking spirit into a single jersey. The team will debut the kit later this year at Shell Energy Stadium and fans can get their first look at the new matchday strip this evening at Magpies & Peacocks as part of a collaboration announced last week. A full overview of the jersey elements and additional details about tonight's event can be found HERE.
The Houston Chronicles kit is a bold expression of Houston's pride, identity and cultural diversity. The collage was inspired by a central question: How do you combine elements that reflect the spirit of the city into a single jersey? The result is a vibrant, story-driven collage with iconic elements that reflect both Houston's past and the city's innovation and forward-looking future.
Anchored in Space City Blue, the Houston Chronicles kit introduces a fully custom, collage featuring five symbolic elements: the Magnolia City flower, space photography, cowboy paisley, geometric patterns, and the historic Houston Chronicle building. Each represents a chapter of Houston's story. Together, they form a bold visual narrative honoring the city's history while embracing its evolution.
"We wanted to create a jersey that truly represents our city, its diversity, its roots and the pride Houstonians feel," said Creative Director, Bryan Salas. "Houston is made up of so many different cultures, stories and identities. We see that throughout the season at Shell Energy Stadium and throughout our community. This kit brings all of those pieces together."
This season marks the Dash's most complete use of Space City Blue; a color tied to Houston's sports legacy and NASA heritage. Fan enthusiasm inspired the continuation of the purple palette introduced last season through the Cosmic Storm kit as an accent alongside orange and blue, creating a cohesive color story across the most recent Dash kits.
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center remains prominently featured on the team kit for the seventh consecutive season. MD Anderson's mission to end cancer continues to be a cornerstone of the Houston community.
Magellan Corporation's logo will adorn the right sleeve for a fourth consecutive season, showcasing their commitment to gender equality and community initiatives. The distributor of specialty steels and metallurgical products has a long-standing history of supporting charitable, civic and athletic organizations.
Shell Energy enters its fifth consecutive season as the power behind the Houston Dash and will be featured on the back of the kit. Shell Energy is dedicated to fueling progress on and off the field.
Dash fans can now purchase the Houston Chronicles kit on shop.HoustonDash.com, NWSLShop.com, and the Team Store at Shell Energy Stadium later today starting at 10:00 a.m. CT. Fans can also purchase the newly released goalkeeper jersey for the 2026 season.
Season Ticket Memberships offer fans unmatched value, including the annual Meet the Team event, invitations to exclusive events like the Houston Chronicles kit launch, access to select training sessions at Houston Sports Park, and team store and concession discounts. Memberships start at $155 per year, or just $11 per match. Additionally, Season Ticket Members can receive a complimentary Houston Chronicles kit through an expanded referral program, and additional information will be shared via email.
