Seattle Reign FC Single Match Tickets Now Available

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that single match tickets for the club's 2026 NWSL regular season are now available. Fans can purchase tickets for all 15 home matches, including 12 fixtures at Lumen Field and three at ONE Spokane Stadium. Tickets to all Reign FC home games are available online through ReignFC.com/Tickets, by calling 866-997-3446, or by emailing Tickets@ReignFC.com.

The National Women's Soccer League unveiled its 2026 schedule on January 15, with the campaign kicking off March 13 and culminating with Decision Day on November 1. With two expansion clubs entering the league this year, all 16 teams will compete in a 30-match regular season.

Among the highlights at Lumen Field this season is a May 15 matchup against defending NWSL Champion Gotham FC. Fans can also take advantage of the special Crest & Crown Pack, which bundles that marquee league fixture with the U.S. Women's National Team's friendly against Japan on April 14 at Lumen Field.

After starting the 2026 season with two road games in Orlando and Portland, Reign FC will host three games at ONE Spokane Stadium, beginning with a matchup against the Kansas City Current on Wednesday, March 25 (6:00 p.m. PT / NWSL+). Following that stretch, Reign FC will host its Seattle home opener at Lumen Field on April 26 against Utah Royals FC (5:00 p.m. PT / Victory+). A special ticket offer, which includes a Togethxr Tote and a ticket to the match, is available now.

Along with Reign FC single match tickets, fans have the option to purchase Season Ticket Memberships, which include all 12 Reign FC matches at Lumen Field plus the USWNT match.







