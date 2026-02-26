Denver Summit FC Introduces Summit Snow Kit

Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. (Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026) - Denver Summit FC introduced the Summit Snow Kit, the second of the club's two 2026 NWSL uniforms, today. An ode to the boldness and beauty of a Colorado winter, the Summit Snow Kit, is available for purchase at DenverSummitFC.com and retailers across the Front Range. The Snow Kit and the Inaugural Evergreen Kit will be available for fans and supporters to purchase for the first time together for the Denver Summit FC One-Month Out event at Larimer Square on Friday, Feb. 27 from 4-7pm MT.

The Summit Snow Kit, is a tribute to the quiet power and breathtaking beauty of a Colorado winter. Inspired by the snow that falls across our state each year, this kit captures the stillness before a storm, the brilliance of fresh powder under morning light, and the resilience forged in the cold. It reflects the clarity, purity, and strength that define both our landscape and the community that calls it home.

The jersey is anchored in crisp alpine white, mirroring the snowcaps that crown the Rockies and the flurries that blanket our cities and fields each season. It represents fresh starts, new climbs, and the boundless potential that comes with every matchday. Like snowfall across Colorado's peaks and plains, it unifies us all under one horizon.

Framing the silhouette, the sandstone side panels pay homage to the red clay and rugged earth beneath our boots, the ground that shapes us, challenges us, and reminds us where we come from. It's a nod to the iron-rich terrain that stains our socks and tells the story of hard work put in on training grounds across the state. From foothills to fields, that clay is part of our foundation.

Pops of evergreen and azure carry forward the spirit of our primary kit. The Summit Snow Kit is a celebration of contrast, clay and snow, evergreen and sky. It embodies the boldness and beauty born from elevation. When our players step onto the pitch in the snowy kits, they carry the power of Colorado winter with them.

Summit FC introduced the Inaugural Evergreen Kit on Monday, Feb. 23 with the help of the Colorado Symphony at Denver's Union Station.

Summit FC will open its first NWSL campaign on Saturday, March 14 at 4:30pm MT, traveling to face Bay FC in the club's debut match live on ION, Denver7/The Spot Denver 3.

Denver will host The Kickoff, the club's inaugural home match, on Saturday, March 28 against Washington Spirit at Empower Field at Mile High, beginning at Noon MT live on CBS. With over 45,000 tickets sold, Summit FC will break the single-game NWSL attendance record of 40,091, previously set by Bay FC against the Washington Spirit at Oracle Park in San Francisco on August 23, 2025.

Follow Denver Summit FC on Facebook, Instagram @denversummit_fc, X @denversummitfc, and TikTok @denversummitfc.







