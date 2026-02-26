Kansas City Current Reveals 2026 Storm Kit

Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current formally unveiled its new Storm Kit, set to debut during the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season, on Thursday. The Current's Storm Kit marks another significant milestone for the club as the first-ever third kit and will feature during select matches throughout the 2026 season.

The Current's first-ever third kit primarily features the Current's established Storm hue, with vibrant, pulsating streaks of the club's iconic teal throughout the front and back of the kit. A club color, Storm grounds the Current in strength, determination and an unstoppable persistence to always reach for more. The kit features teal piping on the sides, storm-and-teal-colored shorts and a "Mighty Current" insignia opposite the jersey tag,

"We are excited for our players, the Kansas City community, and fans around the world to experience our new Storm Kit, which is an historic addition to our kit lineup," said Kansas City Current Chief Marketing Officer, Jocelyn Monroe. "The Storm Kit reflects the momentum of the organization both on and off the pitch, while also showcasing our Kansas City pride and brand synergy. This iconic look is poised to be a fan favorite, and we are proud to expand our kit options

All three of the Current's kits in 2026 will continue to feature the Current's front-of-kit and Official Charity Partner, United Way of Greater Kansas City. The Current will continue donating a portion of all kit sales to United Way of Greater Kansas City as part of the multi-year partnership.

This year's kits will also feature returning partners in upper back-of-kit partner LaCroix and sleeve partner Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC). CVS Health will debut on all KC Current kits in 2026 as the club's new lower back-of-kit partner.

Replica Storm Kits are now available for purchase in unisex, women's and youth sizes both ONLINE and at The Current Shop on Country Club Plaza (302 Nichols Road). A limited number of authentic Storm Kits are also available for purchase at The Current Shop. Additionally, fans can browse the full selection of KC Current kits both online and at The Current Shop, as well as replica goalkeeper jerseys.

The Kansas City Current kicks off the 2026 regular season by hosting the Utah Royals on Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m. CT at CPKC Stadium. Single match tickets, multi-match mini packs and single-match parking are now on sale. Additionally, limited season ticket inventory is still available.

The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2026 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.