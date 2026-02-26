Orlando Pride Unveils 2026 Unity Kit, Presented by Orlando Health

Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride today unveiled the Unity Kit, presented by Orlando Health, the Club's new secondary jersey through the 2027 National Women's Soccer League season. Featuring a vibrant pattern of interlocking ribbons, the Unity Kit honors the strength, togetherness and unbreakable spirit that defined the Orlando community in the aftermath of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy ten years ago.

As part of the Unity Kit's launch, the Pride will donate $20,000 from jersey sales to The Center Orlando, whose Orlando United Resiliency Services (OURS) program continues to provide crucial education, advocacy and support for the LGBT+ community and its allies.

"Orlando's strength has always come from its people, and the Unity Kit reflects the love, resilience and courage that define this city," said Kaia Hyde, VP of Community Impact & DEI for Orlando Pride and Orlando City SC and Executive Director of the Orlando Soccer Foundation. "In the days after the Pulse tragedy, our community adopted a simple but powerful message: 'keep dancing.' It became a reminder that even in the face of unimaginable loss, Orlando would choose optimism, unity and love. This jersey honors that spirit, and we're proud that its launch will directly support The Center Orlando and the vital work they do for our community."

Alongside its pastel ribbon design, the jersey features a jock tag depicting a dove carrying an olive branch, a universal symbol of peace and love. The kit also incorporates the Pride's iconic purple throughout the name and number embellishments, and along the cuff and collar, providing a bold contrast to the lighter hues of the design.

Orlando Health returns as the jersey front partner, continuing a partnership that has been a foundational pillar of the Pride since the team's inception in 2016. Publix will also extend its commitment to Back the Pride, renewing as the lower-back jersey partner, while Heart of Florida United Way returns as the kit's sleeve partner.

The Unity Kit is now available at ShopOrlandoPride.com. Fans will have their first opportunity to purchase the Unity Kit at the Pride's official Jersey Launch, presented by Orlando Health, tonight, Thursday, Feb. 26, at The Final Whistle at Thornton Park Pub. The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. ET and will feature a DJ and silent disco dance party, activations, giveaways and appearances from Orlando Pride players Julie Doyle, Oihane and Hannah Anderson, along with Head Coach Seb Hines and VP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Caitlin Carducci. Jersey purchases made at the launch party will include a free Orlando United patch while supplies last. The Unity Kit will also be available at The Den starting Friday, Feb. 27, during normal business hours.

The Pride is set to host Seattle Reign FC in the team's Season Opener, presented by Orlando Health, on Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium. Tickets for the match, as well as all 2026 Pride home games, are available at OrlandoCitySC.com/Pride/Tickets.







