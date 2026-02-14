Orlando Pride Announces 2026 Kickoff to Soccer Events Ahead of March 15 Home Opener

Published on February 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride today announced the full lineup of its 2026 Kickoff to Soccer events, offering fans a variety of opportunities to engage with the team ahead of the Pride's home opener, presented by Orlando Health, on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium.

This year's schedule features both returning traditions and new fan experiences, highlighted by player appearances, the unveiling of the Club's new secondary kit and the latest edition of Scarf the City, presented by Pepsi, the annual city-wide scavenger hunt that will place more than 3,000 Pride scarves across locations throughout Central Florida.

The festivities begin on Feb. 17 with Pour Overs With Pride at Qreate Coffee Creative Village, where Pride players will serve as baristas for the morning. The Club's newly launched pop-up bar, The Final Whistle at Thorton Park Pub, will then host the official jersey launch party and Pints With Pride, as part of the bar's rolling slate of Orlando Pride-themed events. Open exclusively throughout the months of February and March leading up to the Pride's home opener, the Final Whistle brings fans closer to the Club through an immersive experience featuring club memorabilia and team-inspired food and drinks.

"Kickoff to Soccer has always been about celebrating our connection with the community," said Jarrod Dillon, President of Business Operations for Orlando Pride. "These events give our fans meaningful opportunities to engage with our players and with each other, and they set the tone for what we expect to be an exciting season on and off the field."

A detailed schedule of 2026 Pride Kickoff to Soccer events is provided below. Additional updates, including player appearance information, will be available on Orlando-Pride.com and the Club's social channels.

2026 Pride Kickoff to Soccer Events:

Pour Overs With Pride

Tuesday, Feb. 17 | 4-6 p.m. ET | Qreate Coffee Creative Village

Pride playersSimone Jackson and Nicole Payne will take on the role of baristas at Qreate Coffee, giving fans the opportunity to interact with the players while enjoying their morning brew.

Jersey Launch Party, presented by Orlando Health

Thursday, Feb. 26 | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET | The Final Whistle (808 E. Washington St., Orlando, FL 32801)

The Pride will debut its new secondary kit with a special celebration at The Final Whistle. The festive event will include live music, guest appearances, including VP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Caitlin Carducci, and Head Coach Seb Hines and players Julie Doyle, Hannah Anderson, and Oihane, giveaways and early access to purchase and customize the new jersey.

Pints With Pride, presented by Heineken

Tuesday, March 3 | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET | The Final Whistle (808 E. Washington St., Orlando, FL 32801)

Pride playersSummer Yates and Cori Dyke will serve as guest bartenders during this two-hour fan event at The Final Whistle, featuring photo opportunities and more.

Scarf the City, presented by Pepsi

Tuesday, March 10 | Begins at 7 a.m. across Orlando

The Pride's annual scarf drop will return across the Orlando area, with clues to scarf locations shared throughout the morning on @teamcityorlando via Instagram and X. Free scarves will also be available while supplies last at Lake Eola Amphitheater from 7-9 a.m. for fans wishing to pick one up directly.

Later that night, Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, midfielder Viviana Villacorta, defender Zara Chavoshi and forward Seven Castain will make a special appearance at The Final Whistle at Thorton Park Pub from 6-8 p.m. for a fan meet & greet. Attendees will have the opportunity to take photos with the players and pick up Scarf the City scarves to have autographed.

Home Opener presented by Orlando Health: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC

Sunday, March 15 | 4 p.m. ET | Inter&Co Stadium | Tickets

The Pride kicks off its 11th NWSL campaign at home against Seattle Reign FC.







