Rep the Bay, Rep the Culture: Bay FC drops 2026 Poppy Kit and Poppy Collection

Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC unveiled today its 2026 Poppy Kit, marking a historic milestone as the vibrant poppy color is featured as the primary base of the kit for the first time in club history. Sutter Health, a leading not-for-profit healthcare system in Northern California and Official Medical Provider, continues as Bay FC's Front-of-Kit Partner, with a design that celebrates the Bay Area's nine counties, diverse communities, and resilient spirit. Building on the kit's cultural significance, Bay FC also unveiled its third chapter of the Poppy Collection, featuring black as the striking new addition to lifestyle items.

To celebrate the launch of the 2026 Poppy Kit, Bay FC and Sutter Health will host special pop-up activations at China Basin Park in San Francisco and San Pedro Square in San Jose on Saturday, March 7, starting at 12 p.m. PT, where fans will have the opportunity to purchase the kit and new items from the Poppy Collection, experience an exclusive commemorative photo opportunity, and connect with members of the club. The 2026 Poppy Kit, along with items from the 2026 Poppy Collection, directly inspired by the new Poppy Kit, are now available for purchase at shop.BayFC.com.

"From pioneering ideas to counterculture movements, the Bay Area has always dared to be bold. These kits and our 2026 Poppy Collection reflect the region's resilience and refusal to fit in," said Lisa Goodwin Scharff, Executive Vice President of Communications, Community Impact, and Public Affairs. "As we head into our third season, we remain dedicated to strengthening our connection with fans and representing every neighborhood across all nine counties. The boldness of these kits reflects both our ambitions and the vibrant, diverse spirit of the Bay Area."

The kit, a collaboration between Bay FC and Nike, embodies the strength of the Bay Area. It features a poppy color accented with black, symbolizing the region's beauty and resilience. The design incorporates abstract bridge shapes inspired by the bridges connecting and uniting the nine Bay Area counties that the Bay FC represents, with the outer pride poppy accents and poppy flower located on the bottom right of the kit standing for growth and connectivity. Replica 2026 Poppy Kits will retail at $100 for adults and $90 for youths.

The kit features Sutter Health's logo front and center, the Bay FC logo on the top left of the chest, and Bay FC Founding Partner Visa on the right sleeve. The back of the kit features Bay FC Founding Partners' Sixth Street on the top center and Trader Joe's on the bottom center.

"Health and wellness are foundational to strong teams and strong communities, and that belief is at the core of Sutter Health's partnership with Bay FC. Together, we're championing the physical and mental well-being of athletes and fans across the region. The 2026 Poppy Kit reflects the strength and resilience that come from caring for one another, and we're proud to support a club that inspires people to show up healthy, energized and ready to be at their best," said Jennifer Bollinger, Sutter Health Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer and Brand Officer.

To celebrate the unveiling of the 2026 Poppy Kit, Bay FC and Sutter Health will host a pair of special pop-up activations in San Francisco and San Jose on Saturday, March 7, at 12 p.m. PT. These events give fans the exciting opportunity to purchase the new kit in person, participate in exclusive activations, win prizes, including a signed Bay FC jersey, and meet special guests from the club. For more information on each of the pop-up events, please visit: BayFC.com/poppy.

Bay FC will kick off the 2026 season in their new kits on Saturday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT, when the club welcomes expansion side Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park. Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Fans can secure their seat for every home match today with a season ticket membership. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for the latest club news and more exciting announcements to come throughout the offseason.







