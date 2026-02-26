Angel City FC Reveals 2026 Season 5 Jersey
Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) unveiled its 2026 primary jersey, celebrating the five-year milestone in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The design introduces several club firsts, including a metallic crest and a centered crest placement for the first time in team history. The new "Flare" jersey is available at angelcity.com/shop and the ACFC Team Store at BMO Stadium. Authentic jerseys will be available in limited quantities, with replica versions also available while supplies last.
"At Angel City, we take pride in creating kits that reflect who we are - bold, ambitious, and unapologetically original," said Julie Uhrman, Co-Founder and CEO of ACFC. "This design introduces a metallic center crest for the first time in club history, elevating its look. The kit exudes power, motion, and strength, capturing the energy of our players and our city. It's a defining statement as we enter our milestone fifth season and continue raising the standard in everything we do."
The centered badge anchors the design and is complemented by an Art Deco sun-ray pattern that radiates from the center crest. This pattern reflects the club's recurring brand theme of sunshine, which represents both LA's famous sunsets and the optimism of a new day, a new opportunity to keep pushing the boundaries.
A noteworthy detail appears in the jersey wordmark, where "Volemos" (the club's motto, meaning "Let's fly together") has been updated to "VOLEMO5," replacing the "S" with a "5" to recognize the club's fifth season.
The 2026 primary jersey showcases ACFC's signature Sol Rosa and black colorway. In a unified design move, DoorDash (front-of-kit), NYX Professional Makeup (sleeve), and Sprouts Farmers Market (back-of-kit) have rendered their logos in the club's signature hue, marking the first time in club history that all sponsor marks appear in Sol Rosa.
As the club prepares for its fifth season, the 2026 Primary Kit continues Angel City's purpose-driven sponsorship model. Through partnerships with DoorDash, NYX Professional Makeup, and Sprouts Farmers Market, 10 percent of each sponsorship agreement is reinvested directly into the Los Angeles community.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 26, 2026
- Boston Legacy FC Launches 2026 Common Ground Kit - Boston Legacy FC
- Utah Royals FC Unveil "Swarm Kit," a Tribute to Utah's Beehive Spirit and Collective Strength - Utah Royals FC
- Denver Summit FC Introduces Summit Snow Kit - Denver Summit FC
- Seattle Reign FC Introduces "The Surge Kit" - Seattle Reign FC
- Kansas City Current Reveals 2026 Storm Kit - Kansas City Current
- Orlando Pride Unveils 2026 Unity Kit, Presented by Orlando Health - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Celebrate Local Heritage with New 'Houston Chronicles' Kit - Houston Dash
- NC Courage Unveil Venus Flytrap Kit for 2026 Season - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Unveils Balboa Park Kit: New Community Jersey for 2026 Season - San Diego Wave FC
- Washington Spirit Unveils New 'Spirit in Bloom' Kit Ahead of 2026 Season - Washington Spirit
- Rep the Bay, Rep the Culture: Bay FC drops 2026 Poppy Kit and Poppy Collection - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Unveils "Lady Liberty" Third Kit - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Unveils New 'Disco Kit' Reflective of Louisville History - Racing Louisville FC
- Angel City FC Reveals 2026 Season 5 Jersey - Angel City FC
- Twenty-Five Years of Minor League Memories: Looking Back at the Highlights - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Angel City FC Reveals 2026 Season 5 Jersey
- Angel City Football Club Signs Forward Rajanah Reed as National Team Replacement Player
- Seven Angel City FC Players Receive International Call-Ups
- ACFC Removes Savy King from Season Ending Injury List
- Angel City Announces Key Additions to Soccer House Staff