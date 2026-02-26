Angel City FC Reveals 2026 Season 5 Jersey

Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) unveiled its 2026 primary jersey, celebrating the five-year milestone in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The design introduces several club firsts, including a metallic crest and a centered crest placement for the first time in team history. The new "Flare" jersey is available at angelcity.com/shop and the ACFC Team Store at BMO Stadium. Authentic jerseys will be available in limited quantities, with replica versions also available while supplies last.

"At Angel City, we take pride in creating kits that reflect who we are - bold, ambitious, and unapologetically original," said Julie Uhrman, Co-Founder and CEO of ACFC. "This design introduces a metallic center crest for the first time in club history, elevating its look. The kit exudes power, motion, and strength, capturing the energy of our players and our city. It's a defining statement as we enter our milestone fifth season and continue raising the standard in everything we do."

The centered badge anchors the design and is complemented by an Art Deco sun-ray pattern that radiates from the center crest. This pattern reflects the club's recurring brand theme of sunshine, which represents both LA's famous sunsets and the optimism of a new day, a new opportunity to keep pushing the boundaries.

A noteworthy detail appears in the jersey wordmark, where "Volemos" (the club's motto, meaning "Let's fly together") has been updated to "VOLEMO5," replacing the "S" with a "5" to recognize the club's fifth season.

The 2026 primary jersey showcases ACFC's signature Sol Rosa and black colorway. In a unified design move, DoorDash (front-of-kit), NYX Professional Makeup (sleeve), and Sprouts Farmers Market (back-of-kit) have rendered their logos in the club's signature hue, marking the first time in club history that all sponsor marks appear in Sol Rosa.

As the club prepares for its fifth season, the 2026 Primary Kit continues Angel City's purpose-driven sponsorship model. Through partnerships with DoorDash, NYX Professional Makeup, and Sprouts Farmers Market, 10 percent of each sponsorship agreement is reinvested directly into the Los Angeles community.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.