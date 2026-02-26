Denver Summit FC Defender Megan Reid Called up to Canada Roster for Shebelieves Cup

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that defender Megan Reid has been named to Canada Soccer's Women's National Team roster for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup.

Reid joins fellow Summit players Janine Sonis and Emma Regan on a 24-player Canadian squad for the tournament, which marks Canada's fourth appearance at the SheBelieves Cup. This year's edition features a Concacaf-versus-CONMEBOL dynamic, with Canada set to face the United States, Colombia, and Argentina across three venues in the United States. All four nations rank among the top 30 teams in the FIFA Women's World Rankings.

A 29-year-old center back, Reid earned her first international cap in December 2024 and scored her first goal for Canada in February 2025 during the Pinatar Cup.

Reid grew up in Orinda, Calif., and played her collegiate career at the University of Virginia before beginning her professional career with Angel City FC, where she played every minute of the club's inaugural 2022 season and earned the team's first ironwoman distinction. She totaled 81 professional appearances across all competitions through 2025 before signing with Denver Summit FC ahead of the club's inaugural 2026 NWSL season.

Canada will open tournament play against Colombia on Sunday, March 1, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., before facing the United States on Wednesday, March 4, at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio. Canada will close the tournament against Argentina on Saturday, March 7, at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.

