San Diego Wave FC Unveils Balboa Park Kit: New Community Jersey for 2026 Season

Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today unveiled the Balboa Park Kit, the Club's new community jersey for the 2026 season. Inspired by one of the most iconic civic spaces in the United States, the Balboa Park Kit celebrates the cultural heart of San Diego and signals the beginning of a partnership between the Club and Balboa Park that will extend beyond the jersey and into future matchday experiences.

Since 1868, Balboa Park has served as the city's creative commons. Spanning 1,200 acres, the park is home to world-class museums, performing arts institutions, community gathering spaces, and everyday moments that define life in San Diego, from pickup soccer games to family picnics and cultural celebrations. Larger than New York's Central Park and Chicago's Millennium Park combined, Balboa Park represents the depth, diversity, and creative energy of the region.

Designed in collaboration with Nike, the bespoke kit draws the park's historic architecture and vibrant tilework. The sleeve cuffs and collar feature the vibrant colors of pink, orange and blue, and patterns from Balboa Park's tilework, translating architectural detail into wearable design.

Kaiser Permanente, who continues to serve as the official team physicians of Wave FC, is proudly featured on the front of the Balboa Park Kit for the fifth consecutive season. Additionally, San Diego based global leader in glucose management, Dexcom, the Club's official glucose biosensing partner, is returning for the third year and will be featured on the right sleeve. The Club's pride mark, a compass symbolizing direction, unity and purpose, is displayed on the lower left corner of the new jersey.

To celebrate the launch, San Diego Wave FC will host its 2026 Jersey Launch Event, presented by Jameson Irish Whiskey, tonight, February 26, at Plaza de Panama in Balboa Park, from 4-8 p.m. PT. The free, public event, will feature live entertainment, exclusive access to the Balboa Kit, giveaways, a Fifth Season museum experience, and community activations spotlighting leaders and organizations from across Balboa Park cultural community.

As part of the event, a portion of proceeds from the Balboa Park Kit will be donated to Forever Balboa Park, supporting the preservation, accessibility, and future of the park for generations to come. Fans can donate directly to Forever Balboa Park here. The San Diego Museum of Art will provide a complimentary gift to all Season Ticket Members at gift pickup for fans to use throughout the museum's Centennial Celebration. Wave FC players will be in attendance throughout the evening, connecting the fans and celebrating the launch alongside the community.

Fans who purchase a Balboa Park Kit at the event or online on the day of launch will receive an exclusive Fifth Anniversary patch, commemorating the Club's fifth season.

The Balboa Park Kit joins the Altamar Kit as part of San Diego's full 2026 jersey collection and is now available here. Fans can select "pick up at event" for an expedited entry line at the Balboa Park event.







