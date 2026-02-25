Five San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for February, March FIFA International Window
Published on February 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - Five San Diego Wave FC players have been called up to represent their respective countries during FIFA's February/March International Window across two national team federations.
Two San Diego Wave FC players, Kennedy Wesley (U.S. Women's National Team) and Daniela Arias (Colombia), have been called up to compete in the annual SheBelieves Cup alongside Canada and Argentina. The tournament will take place from March 1-7 across Nashville, Tenn., Columbus, Ohio, and Harrison, N.J. This marks the third senior national team call-up for Wesley, who has earned three appearances with the United States women's national soccer team. Arias has earned more than 50 caps for the Colombia women's national football team and has represented her country in major international competitions, including the 2025 Copa América, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Kimmi Ascanio has earned a call up to the U.S. U-20 Youth National Team training camp running from Feb. 24 through March 3 at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif. Ascanio, the youngest on the USYNT roster, is one of the most experienced players having played at the 2022 Concacaf Girls' U-15 Championship, the 2024 Concacaf U-17 Women's Championship and the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Laurina Fazer and Perle Morroni will represent the French Women's National Team in matches against the Republic of Ireland and Poland as part of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers. The call up for Fazer is now her third consecutive callup to the senior national team since previously representing France at 2023 Women's World Cup and every youth level. Morroni earns her second call up to Les Bleues since 2022 where she played in 11 matches.
International Schedule
Colombia vs. Canada
Sunday, March 1 at 11:00 a.m. PT
United States vs. Argentina
Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m. PT
France vs. Republic of Ireland
Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. PT
Colombia vs. Argentina
Wednesday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. PT
United States vs. Canada
Wednesday, March 4 at 3:45 p.m. PT
France vs. Poland
Saturday, March 7 at 12:10 p.m. PT
United States vs. Colombia
Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m. PT
