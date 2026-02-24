Houston Dash to Host University of Texas in Final Preseason Friendly

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will host the University of Texas Longhorns in the team's final preseason friendly ahead of the 2026 NWSL regular season, the club announced today. Houston will welcome the Longhorns for a closed-door match at Houston Sports Park on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. CT.

The Dash and Texas will meet for the third time in a preseason friendly. Houston won each of the previous matchups, earning a 1-0 victory on March 9, 2019, and a 2-0 triumph in the first meeting on March 29, 2015.

Texas enters the spring under new leadership after naming Margueritte Bates as head coach in November 2025. The March 7 friendly will open the Longhorns' spring slate and additional information about the program is available HERE.

The Dash travel to Dallas this week for the final preseason road trip of the year, facing Dallas Trinity FC in the I-45 Texas Showdown at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the historic Cotton Bowl. The Dash will open the regular season on the road on March 14 and will host Boston Legacy FC for the home opener on March 21. Season Memberships for the upcoming campaign are available.







