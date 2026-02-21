Houston Dash Draw with Portland Thorns FC in CVI Finale

Published on February 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

INDIO, Calif. - The Houston Dash concluded their participation in the Coachella Valley Invitational with a 1-1 draw against Portland Thorns FC earlier today.

Defender Leah Klenke delivered a cross that opened the scoring in the 65th minute. Her cross found midfielder Linda Ullmark inside the box for a header that deflected off a Portland defender into the net for an own goal.

Portland responded a minute later in the 66th minute after forward Deyna Castellanos equalized with an ambitious effort near midfield.

Houston created an opportunity in the 37th minute when forward Makenzy Robbe fired a shot toward the center of the net, but the attempt was handled by the goalkeeper. Houston created another opportunity moments later when Klenke delivered a long ball to forward Yazmeen Ryan, who created space for a shot, but the effort was just over the crossbar.

Houston threatened again in the 55th minute when forward Kate Faasse connected with Robbe inside the box, but her attempt was denied at the near post.

Houston nearly found a late go-ahead goal in the 80th minute when defender Allysha Chapman delivered a cross into the box that found Kat Rader, but Rader's header went wide of the near post.

Goalkeeper Caroline DeLisle was called into action in the 85th minute, coming up with a key save to keep the match level.

The Dash continue its preseason campaign, as they travel to face Dallas Trinity FC in the I-45 Texas Showdown at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium. Houston open the 2026 regular season on the road against San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, March 14, before hosting its home opener against expansion side Boston Legacy FC on Saturday, March 21.

QUOTES:

Dash Head Coach Fabrice Gautrat

(on today's match against Portland Thorns FC) "Overall, a really good performance, players ramping up their minutes. There were some good performances from our young and veteran players. We're still working out some kinks, but overall, really pleased."

(on participating in the Coachella Valley Invitational) "First and foremost is the culture. The connection, I think, is really important. We had a lot of get-togethers that were player led and coach led. We're really excited about where the group is at, from a culture standpoint. From a football (soccer) standpoint, just learning some new ideas, overall, everyone has really gotten up to speed with what we want to do."

(on the remainder of preseason) "We want to keep executing at a high level, taking away any sort of uncertainty, trusting their instincts and being on the front foot. We will obviously be without a few international players, but we'll still have a good core of our group together. So, excited to work with them to make sure we hit the ground running in the first week of the NWSL season."

Dash DF Leah Klenke

(on today's game) "It was a good team performance; we definitely improved from the first game (against Bay FC). Just feeling more comfortable and settled in. A lot to takeaway, a lot of good attacking, defending (spells). We were very organized. So, definitely a good building block to continue adjusting throughout the preseason."

(on her cross that led to a goal) "It was so fun, just playing with everyone. I played well, but it was the whole team together. So, a great performance from everyone. Kept possession well, we attacked well too. That cross, it was a great ball through, and I saw the opportunity. Linda (Ullmark) got on the end of it, and it was good."

(on the entire trip to compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational) "It was great for us, both on-and-off the field. Off the field, we got a lot closer. We did a lot of team bonding, fun activities, and that was great. On the field, we definitely grew as a team. Our performance between game one and game two is drastically different. A lot of good things we can take away and momentum leading up to the season, for sure."

Houston Dash (0-1-1; 1 point) 1-1 Portland Thorns FC (0-1-1; 1 point)

Coachella Vally International - Game 2

Empire Polo Club - Indio, California

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dash 0 1 1

Portland Thorns FC

0 1 1

HOU: Isbe Obaze(own goal) 66'

POR: Deyna Castellanos (unassisted) 67'

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c) (Caroline DeLisle 62'); Lisa Boattin (Danny Colaprico 62'), Malia Berkely (Allysha Chapmen 62'), Leah Klenke (Christen Wastphal 76'), Avery Patterson (Paige Nielsen 45'); Sarah Puntigam (Kat Rader 62'), Maggie Graham (Linda Ullmark), Delanie Sheehan (Kiki Van Zanten 62'); Makenzey Robbe (Messiah Bright 62'), Kate Faasse (Evelina Duljan 76'), Yazmeen Ryan

Substitutes: Hillary Beall, Sarah Foley, Clarissa Larisey

Portland Thorns: Morgan Messner; M.A, Vignola (Mallie McKenzie 32'), Jayden Perry (Carolyn Calzade 45'), Isabella Obazé (Sam Hiatt 70'), Reyna Reyes (Sydney Cheesman 70'); Maddie Padelski (Pietra Tordin 45'), Jessie Fleming (c), Olivia Moultrie (Mimi Alidou 25'), Shae Hervey ((Cassandra Bogere 32') (Jennie Immethun 45')), Ferrah Walters (Alexas Spaanstra 70'); Denya Castellanos (Rene Lyles 70')

Substitutes: Erin McKinney, Mathilde Braithwaite, Hayden Colson, Valerin Loboa







