Washington Spirit Midfielder Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team

Published on February 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos has been called up to the Colombia Women's National Team for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, Colombia Football announced this week. The side will take on Canada, Argentina and the United States in early March.

Santos has been a mainstay of the Colombia roster, representing the country in two FIFA Women's World Cups (2015 and 2023) and two Olympic Games (2016, 2024). When Las Cafeteras kicked off 2025-26 CONMEBOL Women's Nations League play last fall, Santos netted three goals and tallied an assist in two wins over Perú and Ecuador. Since joining the Spirit in the summer of 2024, Santos has appeared in 33 total matches for the club, tallying four goals and four assists.

Colombia's 2026 SheBelieves Cup Schedule:

vs Canada | Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. EST (GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee)

vs Argentina | Wednesday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST (ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Columbus, Ohio)

vs United States | Saturday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST (Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, New Jersey)

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.







