Reign FC Earns 1-0 Win over Angel City FC on Saturday Afternoon at Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on February 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
INDIO, CA. - Seattle Reign FC defeated Angel City FC 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Empire Polo Club to wrap up play at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, California. After a scoreless first half, Nerilia Mondesir, whose 2027 mutual option was exercised during preseason camp, netted the game-winner in the 54th minute. Angel City attempted to clear the ball from inside the box, but Maddie Mercado stepped in to block the clearance, sending it to Mondesir just outside the 18-yard box. The Haitian forward took one touch before firing a long-range strike past the goalkeeper to give Seattle the win.
The club now returns home to finalize preparations for the 2026 NWSL regular season. Reign FC opens its campaign on Sunday, March 15 against the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT / Victory+).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Reign FC 1 - Angel City FC 0
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Venue: Empire Polo Club
Weather: 69 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Nerilia Mondesir 54'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Emily Mason (caution) 49'
LINEUPS
Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta © (Chloe Seelhoff 68'); Emily Mason (Vienna Whipple 77'), Jordyn Bugg (Phoebe McClernon 68'), Madison Curry (Carolyn Voss 68'); Jess Fishlock (Ainsley McCammon 68'), Sam Meza (Angharad James-Turner 45'); Maddie Mercado (Sofia Cedeño 68'), Maddie Dahlien (Brittany Ratcliffe 68'), Mia Fishel (Jordyn Huitema 68'), Nerilia Mondesir (Emeri Adames 68')
Substitutes not used: Neeku Purcell
Images from this story
Seattle Reign FC mobs Nerilia Mondesir after her goal against Angel City FC
