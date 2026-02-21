San Diego Wave FC Fall 5-2 against Denver Summit FC in Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on February 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC fell to Denver Summit FC 5-2 in a preseason matchup in the final game of the Coachella Valley Invitational.
Scoring Summary:
Denver Summit FC - 4'
San Diego Wave FC - 13' Ludmila
For the Wave's first goal, Brazilian foward Ludmila intercepted a pass from Denver Summit's goalkeeper and beat them to the ball to slot it into the net.
Denver Summit FC - 23'
San Diego Wave FC - 52' Lia Godfrey
Rookie Lia Godfrey found an equalizing goal early in the first half when Dudinha played a cross into the box that Kristen McNabb one-touch passes back to Godfrey who fired it first time to the back of the net,
Denver Summit FC - 56'
Denver Summit FC - 66'
Denver Summit FC - 89'
Starting Roster:
San Diego Wave FC: GK Haračić, D Wesley, D McNabb, D Morroni, D Pickett, M Corley, M Godfrey, M Fazer, F Dudinha, F Ascanio, F Ludmila
Images from this story
|
San Diego Wave FC at the Coachella Valley Invitational
National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 21, 2026
- Reign FC Earns 1-0 Win over Angel City FC on Saturday Afternoon at Coachella Valley Invitational - Seattle Reign FC
- San Diego Wave FC Fall 5-2 against Denver Summit FC in Coachella Valley Invitational - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dash Draw with Portland Thorns FC in CVI Finale - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Fall 5-2 against Denver Summit FC in Coachella Valley Invitational
- San Diego Wave FC Draw 1-1 against Kansas City Current in Coachella Valley Invitational
- San Diego Wave FC to Stream Matches at Coachella Valley Invitational
- San Diego Wave FC to Stream Matches at Coachella Valley Invitational
- San Diego Wave FC Announces 2026 Theme Nights and Single Match Tickets on Sale