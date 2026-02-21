San Diego Wave FC Fall 5-2 against Denver Summit FC in Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on February 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC at the Coachella Valley Invitational

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC fell to Denver Summit FC 5-2 in a preseason matchup in the final game of the Coachella Valley Invitational.

Scoring Summary:

Denver Summit FC - 4'

San Diego Wave FC - 13' Ludmila

For the Wave's first goal, Brazilian foward Ludmila intercepted a pass from Denver Summit's goalkeeper and beat them to the ball to slot it into the net.

Denver Summit FC - 23'

San Diego Wave FC - 52' Lia Godfrey

Rookie Lia Godfrey found an equalizing goal early in the first half when Dudinha played a cross into the box that Kristen McNabb one-touch passes back to Godfrey who fired it first time to the back of the net,

Denver Summit FC - 56'

Denver Summit FC - 66'

Denver Summit FC - 89'

Starting Roster:

San Diego Wave FC: GK Haračić, D Wesley, D McNabb, D Morroni, D Pickett, M Corley, M Godfrey, M Fazer, F Dudinha, F Ascanio, F Ludmila

